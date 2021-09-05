Watch now: A Wisconsin Olympic and Paralympic vibe in the Colorado Rocky Mountains

And they all are represented in some way at the museum.

Inspiring model

My family was on vacation in Colorado last month and after a few days in Denver, driving to the 14,130-foot peak of Mount Evans and visiting the memorial to the victims of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, we made a pit stop in Colorado Springs on our way to a nephew’s wedding in Buena Vista. In the afternoon we traipsed around the Garden of the Gods, a series of dramatic rock formations near the base of Pikes Peak, but our morning was spent immersed in Olympic and Paralympic history, and we were blown away by what we found.

With the Wisconsin Historical Society in Madison and Milwaukee Public Museum both eyeing new facilities, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum offers up what could be in both museum’s futures.