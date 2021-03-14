Watch now: After 2 years, a train museum near Argyle plans to fully reopen

Masks will likely be required and they plan to follow CDC guidelines, but the couple has been lonely and missing family, friends and the visitors who come to the museum. The Guthries also watch over Buck’s mother, who turns 81 on Tuesday. The visits over the last year have been infrequent.

“I wanted to see people. It was hard,” said Jan, who is known for her hugs and has been married to Buck for 41 years. “The last two years for us have been filled with worry (and) stress from Buck’s diagnosis, but finally (there’s) good news.”

Wisconsin is home to some pretty impressive train attractions. They include the Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom; the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon, the East Troy Railroad Museum and the Great Northern Railroad near Spooner in far northern Wisconsin. However, those attractions are focused on full-sized trains.