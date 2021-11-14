Watch now: Alliant Energy puts finishing touches on $670M natural gas plant

BELOIT -- Five years after the start of construction, Alliant Energy's West Riverside Energy Center is nearly complete.

Adjacent to the 17-year-old Riverside Energy plant, the 725-megawatt plant began commercial operation in May 2020 but is currently offline while contractors correct defects in the plant’s heat recovery system and steam generator.

Alliant Energy expects to complete the warranty repairs and final tuning of the controls by the end of this year. The total project cost to date is about $670 million, roughly $30 million less than the price approved by regulators.

West Riverside is Wisconsin’s newest natural gas-fired power plant and the second largest behind We Energies’ 1,200-megawatt Port Washington Generating Station on Lake Michigan.

Regulators approved the plant in 2016 as a replacement for coal-fired power plants in Sheboygan and Cassville and older nearby gas plants, concluding its operation would result in lower regional wholesale electricity prices.

The utility co-ops own shares in the plant, and Madison Gas and Electric and Wisconsin Public Service Corp. have options to buy portions of the plant's capacity.

The plant burns gas in two combustion turbines, similar to jet engines, that turn twin generators. Steam heated to 1,200 degrees by the exhaust gases powers a third generator.

The combined-cycle design captures more than 47% of the energy, according to Energy Information Administration data, making it one of the most efficient thermal plants in the state. Traditional coal and gas-fired plants send about two thirds of the energy up the smoke stack.

Alliant says the plant will allow it to maintain reliability as it replaces dirtier coal-fired power plants, like the Columbia Energy Center near Portage, with about $1.5 billion worth of new solar generation.

Unlike traditional coal plants, which can take a day to start up, the West Riverside plant is designed to be more nimble, meaning it can ramp power up or down in a matter of minutes or hours, said plant manager Paul Gregor.

Alliant says that flexibility makes West Riverside a good compliment to intermittent resources like wind and solar.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean the plant is good for the environment.

When burned for fuel, natural gas releases roughly half as much carbon dioxide as coal and a tiny fraction of pollutants like sulfur and mercury. But the production and transportation results in release of methane, a far more potent greenhouse gas, negating most of the environmental advantages.

“It’s a little better, but not much,” said Morgan Edwards, an assistant professor of public affairs at UW-Madison who studies the impacts of energy use.

Environmental groups including Sierra Club and Clean Wisconsin are fighting to stop construction of a similar plant that Dairyland Power Cooperative wants to build in Duluth. An international panel of climate scientists earlier this year warned that the world cannot avoid the worst impacts of climate change while continuing to build fossil fuel infrastructure.

Nevertheless, Alliant says West Riverside is key to its goal of cutting its carbon emissions in half by 2030 and entirely by 2050.

In addition to its investments in solar and wind, Alliant is exploring the use of large-scale batteries that can provide power when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun is not shining. But that type of energy storage has not yet been widely deployed in Wisconsin.

“We’re here to keep the lights on until we find a way to do what we need to do,” Gregor said.

