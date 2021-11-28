Watch now: As Bethesda disappears from Watertown, stained glass keeps memories alive

WATERTOWN — For nearly 50 years, the little natural light that found its way into the sanctuary of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church came from a narrow skylight in the ceiling.

Built in 1972, just down the street from Oak Hill Cemetery, which holds the remains of many of Watertown’s most influential residents, the worship space was largely void of windows.

But a $300,000 project is doing more than just bringing additional light into the room that holds rows of pews and a towering J.W. Walker & Sons pipe organ shipped from England in 1991.

The stained-glass windows added to the sanctuary during the past two years were salvaged from a chapel at Bethesda Lutheran Home and are helping preserve a part of one of Watertown’s most storied institutions, whose presence in the city has been greatly diminished in the past six years.

Bethesda’s 400-acre campus, which at one point employed 750 people and cared for 650 residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has been cleared of most of its buildings. The land has been divided into parcels that could all be had for around $10 million. That includes the 54,700-square-foot corporate headquarters, listed by the Dickman Company, a Milwaukee-based real estate firm, at $5.4 million.

A name change to AbleLight that takes effect in January will scrub the Bethesda name from any remaining entities, including its thrift store and any smaller office space the company hopes to retain in the city for about a dozen of its corporate employees who won’t be working out of their homes or in offices in Brookfield.

“I try not to drive out there anymore. It’s a sad story,” said the Rev. Victor Tegtmeier, 86, who served as a chaplain at Bethesda from 1987 to 2000 and is now an associate pastor at Good Shepherd. “Bethesda had a very special place in the hearts of many people all across the country. So to see that gone, I mean, at least we have the windows.”

Officials with Bethesda Lutheran Communities say the buildings on the campus were removed to make the property more attractive to potential buyers. One estimate to bring the buildings up to code came in at nearly $25 million, while annual maintenance costs to keep the buildings functional would have been more than $1 million a year, said Jeff Kaczmarski, Bethesda’s executive vice president and chief legal officer. Possibilities for the property include housing, retail and office space, depending on who purchases the land, said Zach Noble, a Dickman agent.

“The city just wants to see some higher-end uses,” Noble said. “There’s been a lot of interest and a lot of requests for information.”

The transition

Starting in 1974, Bethesda began transitioning its clients into group homes and at one point operated 300 homes in 14 states serving 2,000 people. Some of those, including all of its homes in Watertown, were sold in June to Broadstep Behavioral Health, a for-profit company that operates homes in seven states. But Bethesda, which now operates group homes in nine states, no longer has group homes in Indiana, Texas, Illinois and Wisconsin due to declining Medicaid reimbursements from the states.

“For the group home model in those states, the reimbursement was simply not enough to cover our costs at all,” said Dave Sneddon, Bethesda’s interim president and CEO who is based in Denver. “We were losing significant money.”

Bethesda no longer has any residential services in Wisconsin but in the spring will break ground on more than $40 million in projects that will create housing in Wauwatosa and Milwaukee for those who can live more independently in their own apartments. Bethesda has plans to build more of those types of facilities — dubbed Cornerstone Village — but Bethesda no longer offers facilities in Wisconsin for people who need a higher level of care.

“We were faced with a difficult choice and took a lot of time to make that decision. It was not done lightly,” Kaczmarski said. “It was an agonizing decision to make but necessary given the public policy in those states.”

Once county’s largest employer

At one time, Bethesda was the largest private employer in Jefferson County.

The campus had large dormitories, day rooms, dining facilities and commercial kitchens, office space, a gymnasium, pool, laundry and printing operations. The property also held Camp Matz where, since 1969, residents could get a break from their regular accommodations and daily routines to escape to a stand of woods and take part in more outdoor activities. They included swimming in an outdoor pool, a tree house accessible via ramp and elevated sandboxes for those in wheelchairs.

The spiritual aspects of the campus, located along the Rock River, were instrumental in the day-to-day life of those who lived and worked at Bethesda. One of the chapels on the property was built in the early 1900s; the other was completed in 1982 for $2.5 million and was designed to accommodate more wheelchairs.

The chapels were used over the years for regular services, celebrations and funerals. The windows installed at Good Shepherd came from the more modern chapel and were donated to the church, along with a processional cross and a 5-foot statue of Jesus holding a lamb.

“These windows represent the things that Bethesda held dear to the spiritual care of people,” Tegtmeier said, as he stood in the sanctuary admiring the windows. “This is a gift that helps us to realize what’s central in our life and what our teachings are all about.”

Bethesda was founded in 1904 as Faith House in a rented building on Margaret Street, according to the Watertown Historical Society. At that time, there were five clients and eight employees. In 1906, Faith House moved to Milwaukee after losing its lease. But in 1909, the operation moved back to 40 acres of donated pasture land in Watertown and would be referred to as the Lutheran Home for the Feeble-Minded until 1924.

The campus hosted picnics and festivals for its donors and supporters and, in the summer of 1916, according to historical accounts, 350 parishioners from 28 Milwaukee churches took two special trains to Watertown to join 6,000 others who had come to the grounds for a celebration in which programs were conducted in both German and English.

By 1956, the campus cared for 460 people with a $2 million building campaign started for the Ritter Memorial Dormitory and a nine-room school that would allow Bethesda to care for up to 750 people. The first Bethesda Thrift Shop opened in 1960.

Move to group homes

Bethesda has spent millions of dollars over the years on its group homes around the country in an effort to move residents out of its large institution. In 2015, the last 60 residents moved off the Watertown campus into new homes, built among traditional neighborhoods throughout the city. The houses included private bedrooms, accessible bathtubs, full kitchens, non-slip flooring and attached garages large enough to house a specialized transport van.

As part of the name change to AbleLight, Bethesda officials also say they are creating an innovation center in downtown Milwaukee to research and develop technology to improve independence and well-being of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Bethesda is also expanding its college program to Concordia University Ann Arbor in Michigan. The program, currently in place at Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon, is designed for those leaving high school to build life and work skills. The name change also helps the organization continue its growth outside of Wisconsin.

“We’re continuing to grow in other states through new services, and we’re innovating in ways that work in those individual state markets,” said Kaczmarski. “It was hard, what we had to do in Wisconsin, but we’re really committed to grow, and 10 years from now we hope to be exponentially bigger and doing more and serving way more people.”

Records and photographs from Watertown’s campus have been digitized, and a mural of Christ meeting with disabled children has been preserved along with a stone baptismal font. It’s unclear where those items may eventually end up, but the 12 stained-glass windows will likely be a fixture at Good Shepherd for generations to come.

The church building is where many of those who live in group homes worship. Plus, many of its members are former employees of Bethesda.

But before the windows were installed, the walls of the church needed to be reinforced to support them. Oakbrook-Esser Studios in Oconomowoc removed and cleaned each piece of glass, replaced the lead and braces, and added protective glass to each window’s exterior.

“It was a tremendous gift from Bethesda, and we wanted to be the best stewards of this gift,” said the Rev. David Groth, Good Shepherd’s pastor for about 20 years. “We were one of the sanctuaries that could accommodate them. Many sanctuaries already have stained glass, and we didn’t have anything like that.”

And just as the widows played a role in teaching those at Bethesda, they are now helping to educate another generation but in a different location. Good Shepherd has a school with about 160 students in preschool through eighth grade. The windows are used in messages during school chapel services, and in 2020, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the school was shut down, Groth incorporated the windows into his online messages. Two other windows have yet to be installed and will be placed on two back walls of the chapel and backlit.

The addition of the windows also sparked further church renovations to the tune of about $138,000. They included replacing the carpeting with tile in the sanctuary and fellowship hall in the basement. There’s new lighting and ceiling tiles in the fellowship hall, and the acoustics in the sanctuary have been improved. Groth, 56, said the improvements give the feel of a new church as the congregation, formed in 1971, celebrates its 50th anniversary.

“Before the windows came, it could be kind of grim at times, but it was still a place of worship where good things were happening,” Groth said. “But with the windows coming in, it has really changed the feel of the sanctuary. It feels much larger and much more spacious and brighter. It has really changed the nature of our sanctuary.”

