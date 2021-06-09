Watch now: Authorities investigating fatal house fire in Kenosha County

BRIGHTON — Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department detectives, along with the county fire task force, are investigating a fire that left one person dead Monday at a home in the 21700 block of Burlington Road (Highway 142).
Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Chris Hannah said Tuesday afternoon that the victim’s name was not yet being made public, pending notification of the family.
The Sheriff’s Department said the fire caused substantial damage to the home. An estimate of that damage was not available Tuesday.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Tuesday, Hannah said. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102.
The fire was reported at about 4:25 p.m. Monday, with units from several Kenosha, Racine and Walworth county fire departments responding to the multi-alarm structure fire.
When deputies arrived, they found the home fully engulfed, according to a Tuesday release from the Sheriff’s Department. The fire occurred in an older farm house on a wooded lot, with trees that shrouded the entrance to the property. Authorities blocked off access to the property at Burlington Road, east and west, about a quarter-mile in either direction.
Kansasville Fire Chief Ron Molnar said more than 80 firefighters were on scene for over four hours, with a unit remaining late into the night to assist the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force and the Sheriff’s Department. Molnar said firefighters had the fire under control within an hour.
“The scene has been turned over to the Fire Investigation Task Force and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office,” Molnar said.
Fire units from several Kenosha and Racine county departments responded to the multi-alarm structure to assist the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department, which was the lead fire agency on the initial call. The home is in the part of Brighton that falls under primary protection from Kansasville Fire and Rescue.
Fire departments dispatched to the call included Salem Lakes, Wheatland, Paris, Randall, Bristol, Somers, Union Grove-Yorkville, Raymond, Waterford, Tichigan, Wind Lake, Rochester, Burlington (city and town), Lake Geneva and South Shore (Mount Pleasant). The Racine Fire Bells were also on scene to provide refreshments and cooling assistance to firefighters.
“We got extra help there, with it being so hot and humid, so we could change crews out more often,” Molnar said.
No firefighters were reported injured.
Dan Truttschel contributed to this report.