Watch now: Baraboo community vaccine clinic run by Ho-Chunk gives 1,500 doses Wednesday

“We’ve got all this vaccine and no arms to put it in,” she said, “so we have this moral obligation to get this vaccine out to the people that want it in order for the nation to be able to move forward and for us to get back to some sense of normalcy.”

They ended up administering 1,554 doses, according to Beaudin.

People have another chance to get a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine from the HCN: The department is giving another 2,000 doses and the 446 leftover to the general community — no residency or eligibility requirements other than the recipient must be 18 or up — until 5 p.m. Thursday in Black River Falls, and only had 400 people had registered as of Wednesday afternoon.

Beaudin said the Ho-Chunk Nation wanted to help vaccinate the general public because it knows tribal members interact regularly with their surrounding communities and “in order to protect our tribal members, we would have to protect the community members as well.”

After Thursday, the Nation will be dialing back to refocus on tribal members, their family members and employees of the Ho-Chunk Nation, because the rest of the state will be ramping up vaccinations, Beaudin said. Her department requested the Pfizer vaccine for its next phase so it can start vaccinating 16- and 17-year-olds.