Watch now: Baraboo High School suspends students for replacing removed memorials to friends killed in crash

Baraboo High School suspended two students on Thursday for putting notes on lockers in honor of their friends who died in a crash less than two weeks ago.

Seniors Jordan Fleischmann and Abby Kolk said they were suspended for putting up sticky notes on lockers that said “LLA” and “LLF,” meaning “long live Faith” and “long live Adlai,” in memory of Faith Woods and Adlai Estes. Woods and Estes, both 17-year-old seniors at BHS, died after the vehicle they were riding in collided with a tree Oct. 29. A Baraboo School District spokesperson said she couldn’t comment on student disciplinary matters because that information is confidential.

School Liaison Officer Mike Pichler of the Baraboo Police Department cited Fleischmann for disorderly conduct Thursday morning, which included a $213 fine, according to the citation. The reason, Fleischmann said, is because he said “this school is (an expletive) joke,” as he was leaving school after being suspended.

“And I stand by that,” Fleischmann said. “... Officer Pichler actually grabbed me by the arm, forcefully, shoved me into his room, said I was going to get arrested and then wrote me the citation. And it just sucks because we’re all grieving right now and we’re not even able to grieve properly because of all this commotion going on.”

He said he intends to fight the citation.

Fleischmann, Kolk, two other current BHS students and two former students, including Woods’ 19-year-old sister, Merci, met with a News Republic reporter Thursday afternoon, saying they wanted the public to know “what the school is doing is not right.”

“We put the memorials up for our friends that lost their lives, because we want to remember them and all the good times that we had, and it’s just disappointing that the school can’t respect that and they just took them down,” Fleischmann said.

The school district released a statement Wednesday from Superintendent Rainey Briggs and Baraboo High School Principal Glenn Bildsten that said memorials placed on lockers had been moved to the student services area “to prevent the potential for re-traumatizing students and staff,” based on best practices set by the U.S. Department of Education and “confirmed by local family counseling organizations” that are providing support in the aftermath of the crash.

“The memorials are an important part of the grieving and learning process, and will remain in BHS’s Student Services area until the end of the week (Nov. 12) before they are given to the families,” the statement said.

Associate Principal Brian Visger said Thursday morning that students already took home their memorials, so none remained in student services.

Student Helen James, 14, and her friends said they don’t buy the district’s reason for taking them down in the first place.

“It’s more triggering taking them down than having them up,” James said. “I actually liked going to school and seeing their lockers and stuff done. I actually felt like they were still, like, with us.”

She and Fleischmann said district staff told them the victims’ families wanted the memorials taken down.

Woods’ father, Justin, told the News Republic that the district didn’t ask him about that, but rather asked if he wanted the memorials when they were taken down.

“I asked them to leave it up for two weeks to a month to let the students go through their grieving process and they told me that they would consider that and they told me that that’s also what the other parents had suggested,” he said.

He also suggested the school move the memorials to a different location if they were too distracting in the hallway, but said he thinks school officials could have been more considerate and kept them up for a while.

“They took it down the day after the funeral. I mean, the very next day, and the fact that they would suspend (Fleischmann) for trying to put it back up, I think, is just — it’s absurd and they should be ashamed for that,” Woods said.

Woods said school officers use disorderly conduct charges “at their whim,” applying rules inconsistently.

“I know he cussed when he said it, but he was just expressing his opinion,” Woods said of Fleischmann. “And it’s a public place, he’s entitled to his opinion. They didn’t like it, so they gave him a ticket... It’s disgusting, honestly.”

The other students and former students agreed.

“I just don’t think it’s fair for them to get in trouble because they’re just trying to honor their friend,” said Kyrah Burress, 19. “And she deserves to be honored.”

They all said the school should leave the memorials up. “I think at least a month,” Merci Woods said.

When asked how they felt about the way Pichler handled the situation, the students said it was wrong.

“To grab a student? Like, that is not OK, at all,” said Alessandra Breunig, 16.

“That disorderly conduct was an abuse of his power,” Woods said.

The students said actions like that are commonplace at BHS.

“Oh yeah,” Fleischmann said. “This is Baraboo High School.”

Faith Woods and Estes were passengers of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by former student Atreyu E. Ortiz, 20, of rural Baraboo when the vehicle swerved off the road and struck a tree, according to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister. Ortiz also died in the crash. Two other passengers, a 17-year-old female from Baraboo and 21-year-old Roy S. Goodbear of Madison, were injured.

The school has moved memorials in prior years, according to the district’s statement.

It said school and district employees are working with the victims’ families and friends to create a permanent memorial on school grounds for those who died.

“We choose always to celebrate the positive impact these students had on their families, friends and this community,” the statement said.

Fleischmann wasn’t convinced by the district’s explanation, and said a permanent memorial would be “the bare minimum” the school should do.

Students are planning a walkout Friday morning to protest the school’s actions, he said.

