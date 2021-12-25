Watch now: Blow by blow, personal trainer helps Parkinson's sufferers fight disease

Patti Batt stalks the Fitchburg gym exhorting her students to "Stay strong!" "Show them what you've got!" "Keep that back straight!" "Never cross your feet!" and, as if there was ever any doubt, "If you can talk, you're not working hard enough!"

It's not a "Rocky" remake, and the 37 middle-age and elderly people at Bakke Athletics won't be getting into a ring to duke it out with their peers anytime soon.

Their opponent is a degenerative nervous system disease, Parkinson's, affecting some 1 million Americans and for which there is no cure. Batt's mission is to help them fight it with methods employed by the sweet science.

Batt, 61, is a personal trainer certified with Rock Steady Boxing, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit that's developed a boxing-based fitness curriculum in line with research that's shown strength, coordination and agility training can help slow and sometimes alleviate symptoms of the disease, which is often characterized by tremors, slowed movement, muscle stiffness and other physical disabilities.

Jody "Tango" Tang — all Batt's students have boxing names — said she was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's when she was 46.

"It's so inspirational to come to class and to be with people who have some of the same symptoms, especially the tremor, I think is the hardest because that's pretty noticeable," said Tang, who lives in Madison and started going to Batt's Monday and Wednesday class just before the pandemic hit. "I have to believe that it's one of the reasons ... why I didn't have to start medication right away, so my symptoms have stayed low level."

Richard "Zoom Zoom" Mohr, 68, of Fitchburg, similarly believes regaining the ability to button his shirt is due to Batt's class. He was diagnosed with the disease 12 years ago and began taking Batt's class three years ago.

"The exercise program helps you improve your neuropathways and you can rebuild sometimes," he said.

During a Monday class earlier this month, Batt's students hit the speed bag and a kind of free-standing heavy bag, participated in a drill that required them to catch a ball bounced off a wall, simulated jumping rope, shadow-boxed, pulled rubber straps and walked a line on the floor to help improve their balance.

"I do see improvements," Batt said of her students. "It's a real individual thing, just like Parkinson's is a real individual disease. ... Some people I see slower progression or I see them improve on balance. I see them improve on their gait. I see them improve on their ability to move big and to be a little bit more flexible."

Parkinson's researchers have long emphasized the need for those with the disease to exercise regularly, and activities including biking, running, yoga and weight training can also help slow its progression. Rock Steady, with 795 regional programs and some 3,000 certified instructors in the United States, is one of several boxing-themed programs offered around the country.

Batt, a retired state probation and parole officer, began working as a personal trainer in 2012 and with Rock Steady in 2016. She's since shifted her focus to clients with Parkinson's, including offering one-on-one sessions. Those who want to take her Monday and Wednesday class for those with fewer symptoms or her Tuesday and Thursday class for those who are more affected pay a $110-per-month membership fee to Rock Steady.

Coach of the year

It was clear earlier this month that her students saw Batt, named Rock Steady's coach of the year this year, as more than just their trainer.

"She's great. She's a bundle of energy," said 71-year-old Rick "Rockin' Ricardo" Maurer, of Verona.

Diagnosed five years ago and a Batt student for two, Maurer said the classes have improved both his physical and mental health.

"It's improved my balance. It's improved my strength. It's improved my confidence quite a bit, and my coordination," he said. Batt is "so enthusiastic. She challenges us but knows our individual limitations so she kind of pushes us to our limit without going too far overboard."

Tang said the class is as much about exercise as "camaraderie."

"Everybody's cheering everyone on," she said. "And Patti's on us all the time to work hard, we're fighting something here. It's not just an exercise class. We're fighters."

Batt (boxing name "P Money") agrees, and said she didn't know anyone with Parkinson's before starting with Rock Steady but now considers her students her "family."

"I feel like we go through life together," she said.

"I think just hitting that bag and fighting back, you feel like you've gone from being told you have a degenerative neurological disease with no cure — which is kind of a closed door — to having hope again," she said, "to seeing there's a ton I can do. And we focus more on all the things you can do and open up that world."

To join People interested in participating or volunteering in Patti Batt's Rock Steady Boxing classes can call her at 608-279-5388. Cost for participants is $110 a month.

