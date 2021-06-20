Watch now: Canoes, kayaks, goose eggs, strawberries and fried cheese usher in Madison's summer routine

Geared up with tote bags and juggling cups of coffee, fresh-picked strawberries, samples of grilled cheese and bouquets of flowers, the counter-clockwise walkers returned to Capitol Square on Saturday.
Down the Isthmus, costumed paddlers traversed the waves of Lake Mendota and had a shorter-than-usual portage and a new route that included the Yahara River.
The Dane County Farmers Market and Paddle & Portage are institutional and signature events in Madison. And on Saturday, clouds and a threat of rain gave way to create an ideal atmosphere to further solidify a move toward normalcy as the COVID-19 pandemic loosens its grip here.
An estimated 20,000 people plodded around Capitol Square, according to market organizers, while at Tenney Park Beach, the return to the the familiar included Mike Danzinger, 43, who drank a 16-ounce can of Miller High Life and was dressed as the Wicked Witch of the West. His cousin, Zoey Danzinger, 15, of Alma, was dressed as a flying monkey. There was also an astronaut, a few cowboys and a guy in a dog costume readying themselves for the more than 4-mile paddle.
“I’m a little worried about the water. It burns, baby,” Mike Danzinger joked, as he struggled in the wind to keep his witch hat affixed to his head. “It’s such a relief to have (Paddle & Portage) back. It’s such a fun time every summer. It doesn’t matter where you finish.”
The day began a few hours earlier as thousands of mostly maskless shoppers began strolling the farmers market, which since April 2020 had been operating at the Alliant Energy Center, first at Willow Island and then in the parking lots of Exhibition Hall. But Saturday’s scene in the shadow of the state Capitol felt like old times with familiar faces at more than 100 booths.
Farmer John was there from Dodgeville with his cheese, Bill Warner brought carrots, beets and green beans from his Snug Haven Farm near Paoli, and Ned Palm had tables filled with white button, shiitake and baby portabella mushrooms that he grows in rural Jefferson County. Stella’s Bakery was selling its wide selection of breads, there was honey from Gentle Breeze Honey near Mount Horeb, and Xiong’s Tasty Produce offered up sugar snap peas, arugula and green onions.
Mark Olson had fresh-baked cinnamon rolls from his Renaissance Farm in Spring Green. He and his family have had a stand on the Square since 1980, and while he was appreciative of the alternative sites to sell his goods over the past 15 months, Olson said the atmosphere of Capitol Square is hard to beat.
“I’ve been coming here since high school. So this is home to me,” Olson said. “This is my family. This is my community.”
A Square tradition
The market was founded in 1972 and has operated through heavy rain, frigid temperatures, sweltering heat and even snow but had always been a Saturday morning staple from April through early November. The pandemic altered the market’s course and its history. In 2019, the market could draw up to 20,000 people. And that’s about how many people showed up for Saturday’s Downtown return, said Jamie Bugel, co-manager of the market. Some vendors reported selling out of product earlier than usual, even though they brought more items.
“The pandemic really shook up what we thought was stable and never changing, and so for us to be returning to the Square, I do think that we are kind of this indicator, this bellwether of the fact that things are normalizing,” said Jill Carlson Groendyk, co-manager of the market. “We’re kind of just that perfect example of that because we have been operating so differently. It just carries so much excitement and relief and joy for us to be back on the Square.”
For some, Saturday was a first. Liza Schoen sampled her first strawberries at the market. She was born on May 30 of last year and stood in the state Capitol grass wearing a sun hat as her parents, Kristine and John Schoen, coaxed her into each bite.
“This is the most people we’ve been around, but it’s nice to be out,” Kristine Schoen said.
Hickory Hill Farm in Loganville has been a part of the market since 1973. Owner Gretchen Kruse brought organic herbs, dandelion greens, garlic, maple syrup and chicken and duck eggs. She’s also one of the few vendors selling goose eggs, which are about three times the size of chicken eggs but taste about the same. She boiled one once, but it took about 45 minutes. The eggs come from her flock of white Embden geese.
“This is very important to me because it’s my living,” Kruse said of her stand along Carroll Street. “It means that we have some sort of semblance of order again.”
But Kalvin Yang of Yang’s Fresh Produce near Brooklyn was unsure if his sales would match those at the Alliant Energy Center. The market there allowed people to shop online from the comfort of their home and then pick up their items curbside. Even when the market moved to the parking lot of Exhibition Hall, shoppers were more on a mission and there was less competition, which led to greater sales, said Yang, who had stacks of rhubarb and containers of strawberries.
“I was sold out by 10 or 11 most mornings,” Yang said. “Customers were focused on coming, buying and going home.”
On the water
At Paddle & Portage, first run in 1980 but not held in 2020, a wind out of the northwest at 8 mph, gusting to 11 mph, created a headwind for the first mile of the event that started at Lake Mendota’s weed-filled Tenney Park Beach. A large yellow buoy toward Maple Bluff marked the turnaround spot for the 200 or so participants in canoes, kayaks and on paddleboards. Once they returned to shore, they made a 350-yard portage that included crossing Sherman Avenue before paddling the Yahara River on a route that took them under East Johnson Street, East Washington Avenue, East Main Street and past Mickey’s Tavern before exiting at Yahara Place Park into Lake Monona and on to a finish at Olbrich Park Beach.
The event, organized by Red Card Media, normally draws about 500 paddlers, but planning didn’t begin until April and registration didn’t open until mid-May. It’s unclear if the event will return to its former course in the city’s Downtown, which included a portage across Capitol Square.
“We were planning on a smaller event because we knew we were late to the game,” said Ryan Richards, Red Card Media’s events director. “Absolutely the plan is to get back (participant-wise) to where we were.”
Carter Dedolph, 58, of Hudson, and son Ian, 31, of Madison, piloted an 18-foot-long Wenonah canoe. Carter has paddled the event since its inception and even did it on his own with his son in 2020. On Saturday, he and Ian wore shirts commemorating last year’s paddle indicating that they finished first and last, since they were the only participants in the unsanctioned event.
“It was fun,” Carter Dedolph said. “We kept the tradition going and we’re back again this year. This is kind of like Christmas to me.”
Photos: Dane County Farmers Market returns to Capitol Square
