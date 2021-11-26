Watch now: Canterbury Inn and its murals say goodbye

Each room has a story.

One is about a knight who fought in the Crusades and became known for his fidelity, reputation and generosity.

Next door is the Reeve's room, which tells the convoluted tale of a crooked miller. And down the hall, the Wife of Bath's room is about an old woman who helps a knight better understand the needs of women.

"The Canterbury Tales" by Geoffrey Chaucer has been around since the late 1300s. But for nearly 30 years the yarns within the book have helped create unique lodging spaces near the corner of State and West Gorham streets.

Now those stories, at least at the Canterbury Inn, are coming to an end.

A redevelopment project that has already displaced Community Pharmacy and A Room of One's Own bookstore to the East Side is forcing the six-room hotel to close.

Beds, dressers, tables and other items from the inn are being sold. There was no viable option to relocate the business to another building. The canvass murals that illustrate each story and were painted in 1993 by Nancy Lee, will be salvaged. It's unclear for now if they will be sold or find some other home or use.

"I'm sad," said Bob Klebba, who owns the business with his husband, David Waugh. "We enjoyed being caretakers of this property. But I'm also looking forward to having a simpler life and only two businesses."

Since 2012, Klebba and Waugh have lived in and have owned the Mendota Lake House Inn, a six-room bed and breakfast at 704 East Gorham Street. The rooms of the inn, built in 1911 for a lumber executive, overlook the lake and are named after writers like Tennessee Williams, Virginia Wolff and Gore Vidal. In 2017, the couple invested $2 million to purchase and renovate a sandstone block house built in 1855 into the eight-room Governor's Mansion Inn & Cafe at 130 E. Gilman Street. The house was built by Julius T. White, secretary of the Wisconsin Insurance Co., and from 1883 to 1950 served as the executive residence for 17 Wisconsin governors.

COVID-19 severely affected all three lodging properties and for 16 straight months, the trio of businesses operated with a negative net income. Business turned around in April and since then bookings have rebounded, although Klebba said it will take "a couple years" to recover as lenders deferred mortgage payments. International travelers have also been absent.

"We have had one of the busiest summers ever," Klebba said. "There was just a lot of pent-up demand. Business now is great. I think travelers are just going to deal with the pandemic, however long it lasts."

Klebba and Waugh purchased the Canterbury Inn in 2018. Like the Governor's Mansion Inn and Mendota Lake House, The Canterbury Inn has a history that follows the development of Madison.

The building was constructed in the 1920s for a car dealership but sits on the site of the former Hausmann Capital Brewery, founded in 1863. The brewery ceased production in 1917 when temperance leaders created a dry zone within a half-mile of the UW-Madison campus. The building was destroyed by fire in 1923.

After the car dealership left the downtown, the building at some point became home to the Factory, a bar where Otis Redding was scheduled to perform the night he died in a plane crash into Lake Monona on Dec. 10, 1967. Two months later, rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix played two sold-out shows at the venue.

Years later, the building fell into disrepair and in 1991 underwent a massive renovation so that Trudy Barash could open Canterbury Bookstore and Coffee House. But when she realized there would be extra space on the second level, Barash converted the spaces in 1993 into a six-room hotel. In 2004, Barash closed her book store but it was replaced by Avol's Bookstore. The inn also closed and its rooms were used as apartments until 2018 when it was converted back to a hotel, leased by Kleeba and Waugh.

"It's a business that we know and it is a unique property and it was one that we knew we could market," Klebba said. "It is uniquely appointed and very well located."

The bookstore space was taken over in 2011 by A Room of One's Own, a downtown staple since 1975. However, the location also attracted a developer specializing in large housing projects in college communities.

Core Spaces of Chicago has plans for a $100 million, 10-story structure that would include 404 market-rate housing units, 77 subsidized units, 14,800 square feet of retail space at the corner of State and West Gorham streets, 5,575 square feet of retail space and 2,500 square feet of incubator space on West Johnson Street, with 278 parking spaces.

A Room of One's Own moved this summer into a historic building constructed in 1916 at 2717 Atwood Avenue while Community Pharmacy, a longtime neighbor of the bookstore, also moved to the East Side. It's now located a few blocks from the book store in a brick building constructed in 1925 at 130 S. Fair Oaks Ave. The downtown redevelopment also forced Red Rock Saloon to move this year from 322 West Johnson Street to the former HopCat space near the corner of West Gorham and State streets.

The Core Spaces project will also displace Power Nine Games, Casa de Lara restaurant, Kanopy Dance Co., Kaplan Inc., Chaser's Bar and Grill and Terry's Car Care.

The façade of the former bookstore and inn, however, will be preserved, something Klebba, a longtime historic preservation advocate, is pleased with.

"This is where early car culture was. Just think about how big Madison wasn't to have automobile dealerships downtown," Klebba said. "We have an artifact that we can point to that reminds us what was here."

