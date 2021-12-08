Watch now: Catch a view of Venus in the night sky
Most Popular
At least five people in Northern California have contracted the omicron variant of the coronavirus, and the outbreak is linked to a wedding in Wisconsin last month.
A Vernon County business commonly known as Amish Wal-Mart was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, authorities said.
One person is dead and two others injured after a head-on collision on Highway 33 in Sauk County, authorities reported.
Engineering professor Akbar Sayeed left behind a "career-long string" of victims, according to a recently released report.
The case was identified in a Wisconsin resident who had recently traveled to South Africa.
"Mental illness is real and the system is broken," the suspect's mother wrote in a letter released Wednesday.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash involving car, 2 semis that closes westbound I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells, authorities say
An Amherst man was killed and three people were injured — one critically — in a crash involving a car and two semis that closed westbound Interstate 90/94 near Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
Erick Tiegs returned home last week after volunteer crews built a wheelchair ramp and the Caledonia Fire Department drove him home with a fire truck, sirens blaring.
The move, already a standard at many of its urban stores, is designed to prevent drive-offs and to free up employees from constant monitoring.
"That's human error," Milwaukee County's top prosecutor said Thursday. "It set in motion a chain of events that resulted in a tragedy."