Watch now: Choir of Jingle John porta potties singing hallelujah to celebrate end of 2020

One of Northwest Indiana's unique holiday traditions is back.

Gary-based Service Sanitation has brought back its Jingle Johns singing porta potty holiday light show.

The portable toilet rental company at 135 Blaine St. in Gary — whose signature blue portable toilets are a staple at construction sites across Chicagoland and big events like Lollapalooza and the Indianapolis 500 — unveiled a new video with a choir of 32 lit-up porta potties singing "Hallelujah," with an occasional quote from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" and "Elf," in front of the dramatic backdrop of the Chicago skyline at night to celebrate the end of 2020.

Marketing Manager Stevie "Dee" Dykstra first came up with the idea in 2013, when the company synchronized 40 porta potties to a Trans-Siberian Orchestra song for a video it provided to customers in lieu of a Christmas card. He scored a viral hit the following year when Service Sanitation synced 100 porta potties to Straight No Chaser's "The Christmas Can-Can."