Watch now: Citizen scientists power nation's oldest frog and toad survey

But it’s not just the professionals who benefit.

Lewandowski said volunteers learn about nature and often use that knowledge to inform decisions about how to improve habitat in their own yards.

“They do us a service and I hope we give them a great experience,” Badje said.

10,000 nights

Officially launched in 1984, the frog and toad survey is the longest-running auditory survey in North America, with volunteers logging more than 10,000 nights at nearly 100,000 sites.

Volunteers are assigned to one of 180 routes — with roughly two in each county — to survey on three nights throughout the spring and summer. They stop at 10 predetermined locations to listen and document the presence of each species on a scale of zero to three, with three being too many frogs to count.

This year the DNR added another survey in which volunteers pick one site to monitor as frequently as possible throughout the spring and early summer in an effort to understand how fluctuating weather conditions affect the breeding season.

Badje said while the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted some data gathering in the spring of 2020, the pandemic has spurred record interest in citizen participation.