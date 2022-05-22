Watch now: Clear skies provide path to the stars at Washburn Observatory

Peering through a 143-year-old telescope to get a glimpse of a distant star can, at times, require some flexibility.

It was just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, and the nearly 20-foot-long Clark refractor with a 15.6-inch lens was aimed toward the east at Arcturus, 36.6 light years from our spot overlooking Lake Mendota.

Because of the star's position in the clear spring sky, most of those who came to the Washburn Observatory for one of its twice-monthly public viewing sessions could stand relatively upright, only needing to slightly crane their necks to get a closer view of the flickering bead of light as it appeared in the eye piece.

Not so with Alcor in the handle of the Big Dipper. On this night and at this time, it was located almost straight up, requiring those using the historic telescope, set at a nearly 90-degree angle, to kneel on one knee since the eye piece was less than 4 feet off the floor.

To view Betelgeuse (pronounced Beetle Juice), the second-brightest star in the Orion constellation, we climbed a set of steep, portable, wooden steps, since the eyepiece was about 10 feet up and the telescope almost level as the star was just above the southwestern horizon.

Flexibility is also needed when trying to plan a visit to the observatory, located at the top of a hill on the UW-Madison campus.

One of the longest continual running astronomy programs in the world has been interrupted multiple times over the past 29 months due to cloud cover, cold weather, COVID-19, high winds and rain.

Wednesday's program, which drew more than 40 people, marked just the third time since December 2019 that one of the free public sessions has been held, although morning rain and clouds through much of the day looked as if the event would once again be scrubbed. Miraculously, the sky cleared just in time to offer up ideal viewing conditions.

"I'm glad we waited this out tonight because this is what it's all about," said Rachel McClure, a third-year graduate student in the Department of Astronomy as she looked over the crowd encircling the telescope. "I love my research, but this is so much fun."

The public viewing sessions were started in 1881 and are held on the first and third Wednesday of each month. But during June, July and August, public viewing sessions are held every Wednesday night. There is no cost for the events that are hosted by astronomy graduate students. Parking can be had on Observatory Drive, and visitors need to enter the building's south side.

McClure, who earned her undergrad at the University of Colorado Boulder, studies alternative stellar evolutionary paths but typically uses data sets stored on computer servers, simulations and, on occasion, more advanced telescopes in other parts of the country.

Installed in 1879 when there was little development and light pollution to the west, the telescope in the Washburn dome hasn't been used for research since 1958. That's when a new observatory with a 36-inch telescope was constructed in Pine Bluff between Mount Horeb and Cross Plains. But the Washburn Observatory remains relevant despite not having any computerized controls or newly installed technology like the near-infrared spectrograph recently built by staff in UW–Madison’s Washburn Astronomical Laboratories for one of the largest telescopes in the world, the Southern African Large Telescope in the remote, desert highland of the Karoo near Sutherland, South Africa.

The spectrograph, according to senior scientist Marsha Wolf, is scheduled to go into service in August and is essentially a large digital camera with an extra optical component that splits light into colors. The new instrument will allow astronomers to observe an entire galaxy at once, rather than needing to make 212 separate observations, which greatly increases observation efficiency.

"A spectrum contains features that are like fingerprints from different chemical elements that allow us to learn more about the objects we observe," Wolf said. "If we have a spectrum of the galaxy’s light, we can get a much more detailed estimate of its chemical makeup, its specific age, and how many episodes of star formation it has had over the last billion years."

The granddaddy

Washburn Observatory is the state's oldest observatory and predates Yerkes Observatory, which was constructed in 1897 by the University of Chicago in the Walworth County community of Williams Bay. Others built more than a century ago in the state included the Smith Observatory in 1882 at Beloit College, Underwood Observatory in 1891 at Lawrence College in Appleton, and at the College of the Sacred Heart in 1882 in Prairie du Chien, where the observatory was "the first building of any importance" to be constructed on the now-defunct campus.

Washburn's creation began in 1876, when the Wisconsin Legislature passed a resolution that would provide a salary for a new professor of astronomy at UW-Madison if someone could be found to donate an observatory. That someone was Cadwallader C. Washburn, a former U.S. representative, Civil War general and governor of Wisconsin from 1872 to 1874, who had made his fortune in the flour-milling industry, according to Jim Lattis, who helps manage the observatory and is director of the UW Space Place Outreach Center and co-author of a book on the history of astronomy at UW-Madison.

"The Washburn Observatory is one of the places where research on this campus started, which means it really set the direction of the university for becoming a great research university," Lattis said Thursday afternoon during a daylight tour. "It's also very important in astronomical history. A lot of very important astronomical research and techniques were done right here with this telescope in the early days of understanding our galaxy."

Construction began in 1878, with the telescope (its lens a half-inch larger than the telescope at Harvard University) installed in January 1879. Bolstering Washburn's donation was an endowment from Washburn’s friend and business partner Cyrus Woodman to support an astronomical library.

'Inspiring' tool

In 1880, construction of the east wing of the building began, which holds a library and conference room. The west wing, part of the original construction, also had held a telescope for a time, and there was a small student observatory in its own facility next door to Washburn; however, that building was moved years ago to Fitchburg. Looking at celestial objects via the Washburn Observatory is nearly the same now as it was in the late 1800s.

"It's a great and inspiring educational tool," Lattis said of the observatory that is a working historical artifact. "Opening to the public on a regular basis was a novel thing (in 1881), but it's part of the Wisconsin Idea."

Technology, however, has found a way to creep into the Washburn Observatory, even though it was built without indoor plumbing, before electric street cars arrived in Madison and at a time when horses and buggies plied State Street.

McClure and fellow grad student Estephani TorresVillanueva were armed Wednesday with cell phones with apps that help identify the general location of stars or planets. With that information, they were able to point the telescope in a general direction and use its view finder to bring the stars into the eyepiece. Planets can also be seen, but at this time of the year, aren't visible until around 3 a.m. It won't be until late July that the planets, like Jupiter and Saturn, will be seen by the telescope during the public viewing times, which begin at dusk.

"It's interesting getting to tilt the telescope. It takes a little longer as opposed to doing it with like a more modern telescope," said TorresVillanueva, who arrived in Madison almost a year ago to study the environments that lead to the formation of planets. "It's a lot easier to focus and find your target, but with this one you kind of have to eyeball it."

Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for On Wisconsin at 608-252-6148 or by email at badams@madison.com.

