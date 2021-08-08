Watch now: Corn, cream puffs, crowds and giant rabbits return to State Fair

WEST ALLIS — This has always been a prime marker of summer.

Sweet corn served up by the New Berlin Lions Club, calves from Mineral Point shown in the coliseum and the Kids from Wisconsin performing on stage in the shadow of a Leinenkugel’s banner are staples of the Wisconsin State Fair.

Downing a ribeye sandwich from the Wisconsin Cattleman’s Association is a must, there are sashed queens representing dairy, pork and honey, while a stroll through the swine pens offers up its own entertainment thanks to the unpredictable moves of its squealing residents, who would rather snooze in front of a barn fan than be judged on their looks.

Brannt Balfanz, 17, of Waterford, was able to do several shows in 2020 but not the State Fair which was canceled with the exception of a drive-thru food event. Balfanz placed first with a crossbred barrow in 2019 so his return with a crossbred gilt brought a little normalcy to Balfanz’s summer, even though his pig made a brief bolt for freedom on its way to the show ring on Thursday.

“It’s a good time. You get to see your friends again and make memories,” Balfanz said. “It’s more than just showing.”