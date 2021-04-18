Watch now: Demand for school meals in Wisconsin plummets during pandemic

“To be honest it has saved our lives a couple times,” said Anna Villegas, who has a daughter and has gotten food from the district directly and through her sister who’s received deliveries from the district. “It really has had a huge impact on most of us.”

Villegas said she had COVID-19 in January, has lost her job and was facing eviction.

Quintina Harden, who has four children in the Madison School District and in the federal free and reduced-price school meal programs, said the program has been “really helpful.”

“My kids don’t eat everything in there and I try to re-gift it to someone else because my kids don’t do a lot of vegetables,” she said. “But it’s some snacks in there. All kids like to snack during the week and then sitting on the computer, they pretty much snack the whole time they’re on the computer.”

She said she’s been picking up or getting meals delivered by the district at least once a week since the pandemic started.

José Flor, who has one child in the district, said “it would have been difficult” to come up with enough food without the program.