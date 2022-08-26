Watch now: Discovering the narrow escape in Memphis by a future Wisconsin governor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Before there were pandas or even a zoo here, blues music on Beale Street and the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, a notable Wisconsinite briefly made the headlines when he fled his quarters in only a night shirt.

It was August 1864 and the Second Battle of Memphis was underway as Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest had brought his troops to the city to capture three Union generals and spring prisoners from a jail.

The raid largely failed. No generals were captured and no prisoners were sprung.

And the man in the night shirt? He was Gen. Cadwallader C. Washburn, who would go on to become Wisconsin’s 11th governor, advocate for an observatory at UW-Madison, open a flour mill in Minneapolis that would become General Mills, serve on the UW Board of Regents and have a northern Wisconsin county bear his name.

“We had a big thing here on Sunday morning and ran a very narrow escape,” Washburn wrote to his brother Elihu, who was living in La Crosse at the time, according to a book on the Washburns compiled by Gaillard Hunt and published in 1925. “Indeed, it was almost a miracle that I was not either killed or captured.”

Here in Memphis, where Elvis remains King, Washburn is memorialized not with a statue, mural or plaque but with an alley next to one of the great barbecue joints of the South.

Dubbed “General Washburn’s Escape Alley,” the 3/4 of a mile thoroughfare, dotted with colorful murals, pungent dumpsters and rickety steel fire escapes, is one of many alleyways in this city that are named in an effort to celebrate local history. Others include Jack Tucker Alley, named for a local architect; Barbaro Alley which recognizes Italian immigrant Anthony Sebastian Barbaro who turned his grocery warehouse into a hospital during the yellow fever outbreak in the 1870s; and November 6th, 1934 Alley, the day the city joined the Tennessee Valley Authority, the federally owned electrical utility.

“It speaks to the older design of the city and our downtown,” said Robert Montgomery, who gives historical tours of Memphis’ downtown, home to one of the largest collections of historic buildings in the country. “Because we have our historic buildings we also care about our historic streets. And naming allies is a fantastic way to tell our history and showcase what we value.”

Our family discovered Washburn’s Alley through happenstance. It was early June and we had walked unknowingly through the alley on our way to the Rendezvous, a basement barbecue restaurant with its main entrance in Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous Alley, named after the guy who founded the restaurant in 1948 and who used an old coal chute to ventilate his grill.

Rendezvous Alley intersects with Washburn’s Alley. So as we stood outside waiting for a table, admiring the colorful murals and taking in the smell of ribs, brisket and pulled pork that filled the air, we noticed the sign about Washburn, which is about a block away from the famed Peabody Hotel, where ducks parade through its lobby. My daughter, Leah, who was in Memphis for the summer for an internship, did a quick Google search and, sure enough, the Washburn on the sign was the Washburn we know from Wisconsin.

When I returned to Memphis a few weeks ago to help my daughter move out of her apartment, we spent a few hours with Montgomery, who gave us a tour of the downtown and explained the city’s history, which included Washburn’s escape. Until June, I had no knowledge of the event, even though in May I had toured and written about the Washburn Observatory that opened in 1879 and was donated to UW-Madison by Washburn.

Washburn’s Alley in Memphis was designated more than 100 years ago but it wasn’t until 2019 that a section near the Rendezvous was painted with murals as part of a city beautification project. When it’s not 98 degrees with 95% humidity, the Rendezvous uses the alley for outdoor seating. None of the murals make reference to Washburn.

“That story has, by in large, fallen into obscurity,” said Montgomery, who is just 29, wears braces, khaki shorts and sandals and breaks the mold of most historians. “But it’s a story that dwells just beneath the surface, one that’s not immediately known but is learned about very easily.”

Washburn grew up in Maine, worked in Iowa and studied law in Rock Island, Illinois, before settling in Mineral Point in 1842. That’s where he opened a law practice, founded a bank and purchased a vast amount of forest land in northern Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. He served five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, moved to La Crosse in 1861 and after the Civil War served as Governor from 1872 to 1874, losing reelection after somehow alienating both farmers and railroad barons with some of his actions.

He also donated in 1881 his estate on Lake Wingra to the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters of Madison for what is now the home Edgewood Collage, Edgewood High School and Edgewood Campus School.

But during the Civil War, Washburn was a key leader with a legendary track record.

He was appointed colonel of the 2nd Wisconsin Cavalry in October 1861 and in the spring led it south into Arkansas to join Union forces in the West. Washburn was promoted to brigadier general in June 1862 and took command of the 2nd Cavalry Brigade that a few months later defeated Confederate forces at Cotton Plant, Arkansas, and then marched east to take possession of Helena, Arkansas. In March 1863 Washburn was commissioned a major general with command over all Union cavalry in West Tennessee, headquartered at Memphis, taking part of the Siege of Vicksburg in the summer of 1863 before moving to New Orleans where he led 16,000 men in support of the Red River Expedition, occupying and pacifying large areas along the Texas Coast.

But despite his successes, it’s his escape that gets noted in history here in Memphis, where the Washburn apartment building on South Main Street is named after the alley, not Washburn himself.

According to historical accounts, General Forrest headed to Memphis with up to 2,000 troops but had only 500 available for the morning raid. At about 4 a.m., Washburn was rousted from his sleep by a fellow soldier, climbed through a window of the mansion he was staying in on Union Street and fled down the alley to the safety of Fort Pickering, which the Union forces had captured two years earlier.

The alley has been broken up through the years do to development, which includes AutoZone Park, that opened in 2001 and is home to the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Just to the west of the park, the alley veers near a plaque of Otis Redding who arrived in Memphis from Georgia in 1962 to record with famed blues guitarist, Johnny Jenkins. Redding died in 1967 when, in route to a show at the Factory in downtown Madison, his plane crashed into Lake Monona.

Montgomery, a life-long resident of Memphis, had no idea that Redding died in Madison. He admits most Memphians are unaware of Washburn’s time in Wisconsin while most of Wisconsin is unaware of Washburn’s adventure in Memphis.

“We view our histories in a silo,” Montgomery said. “It’s always fascinating and fantastic to bridge those islands of information and create these connections.”