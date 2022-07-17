Watch now: Dominican Sisters downsizing Sinsinawa in southwestern Wisconsin

SINSINAWA — Father Samuel Mazzuchelli and Sister Quincy Howard are bounded by faith, separated by generations, but with similar callings.

It was Mazzuchelli who came to this region of southwestern Wisconsin to minister to the lead miners and their families, fur traders and Native Americans. He established nearly three dozen parish communities, erected more than 20 churches in the Tri-State area, and in 1847 formed a community of Dominican Sisters on one of the highest points in Grant County to help him carry on his mission of preaching and teaching.

Sister Howard, 47, had been a non-practicing Catholic for nearly 25 years but has returned to the faith not as a nurse or teacher but as an urban planner with a master’s degree from the University of Texas in Austin. Now, five years after taking her vows, her skill set is in high demand in this rural enclave.

The Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, their numbers in decline for decades, are selling three massive buildings totaling more than 300,000 square feet of chapel, auditorium, office, dining and dormitory space. They hope to find a buyer aligned with the mission of the Dominican Sisters, since about 30 Sisters will continue to live and work here.

If no buyer is found, the buildings, two from 1964 and the other built in 1899, will be removed at considerable cost, something the Sisters are trying hard to avoid.

Spiritual search

Sister Howard — who on this day wore blue jeans, a sleeveless shirt, sunglasses and a silver cross around her neck — is part of a new generation of Sisters and among those helping to find alternate uses for part of this historic 450-acre property that has its own post office and ZIP code, wastewater treatment plant and a stone fort built in 1832 during the Black Hawk War.

“I had been in a career search and a spiritual search, and the whole social justice aspect of Catholicism had not been on my radar,” Sister Howard said as we toured the grounds last week. “But I guess this is why I’m here after all.”

Her resume includes water resources conservation with the National Wildlife Federation, community development in Honduras with the Peace Corps and disaster relief and recovery in New Orleans, Galveston, Texas, and New York.

And now she can add an entry about helping plan the future for one of Wisconsin’s most historic religious sites.

It is beginning with the sale of the 94,600-square-foot Rotunda that has served as a landmark since 1964 and holds the Queen of the Rosary Chapel with dialogic seating for 500. A Casavant pipe organ consumes the balcony. The round, three-story building constructed into the side of the hill also holds two museums and a modern auditorium that can seat 500 people and a stage that would make any thespian drool.

Also being sold is the 162,000-square-foot Siena Gallery building, which holds a commercial kitchen, bakery, gift shop, art gallery and 102 dorm rooms. Next door is the St. Clara Convent building constructed in 1899, which has 86 rooms, 15 kitchenettes, a large screened porch and common areas. A wellness center with a therapy pool is on the market.

‘Just can’t sustain it’

“We understand how beautiful it all is. We understand how significant it is. We just can’t afford to keep it anymore,” said Sister Toni Harris, Sinsinawa’s prioress since 2016, who also held the leadership position from 2000 to 2006. “We just can’t sustain it anymore.”

The property is being marketed by Cushman & Wakefield Boerke, a real estate firm with offices in Madison and Milwaukee. Kevin Riordan, a real estate agent trying to find a suitable buyer, said the location, 8 miles from Dubuque, Iowa, and 10 miles from Galena, Illinois, combined with the views and buildings, has sparked interest. The land is not for sale, but possible uses for the buildings could include a health care or rehab facility, conference facility or retreat center. The Rotunda building with its chapel and auditorium could cater to musical events, while some land could be used by area growers for regenerative farming practices.

“The isolation is somewhat of an advantage if you’re looking to get away,” Riordan said. “I think the people that have reached out so far to us and the people we have reached out to are mission-aligned.”

Father Mazzuchelli migrated from Italy in 1828, was ordained a priest in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1830, and was assigned as a missionary at Mackinac Island. He later served in Green Bay and southern Canada before finding his way to what is now southwestern Wisconsin.

This is where, beginning in 1838, he built churches in Prairie du Chien, Potosi, Shullsburg, Hazel Green and other communities. He purchased 800 acres in 1847 that included the mound and founded Sinsinawa Mound College, which operated until 1854. He started St. Clara Female Academy at Benton in 1852, which relocated to Sinsinawa in 1867. The mound also was home to St. Clara College beginning in 1901, before it moved in 1922 to River Forest, Illinois, where it is now Dominican University.

The presence in Madison received a considerable boost in 1881 when Gov. Cadwallader Washburn gave his Edgewood Villa and 55-acre wooded estate on the shore of Lake Wingra to the Dominican Sisters, who then moved St. Regina Academy in the city’s Downtown to the new site. Two years later, after a tragic fire, the school was rebuilt and named Sacred Heart Academy, which was later separated into Edgewood High School and Edgewood Campus School.

In 1927, the Sisters opened Edgewood College for women with a two-year liberal arts curriculum, housed in the same building as the high school. A four-year degree program was added in 1940, and a year later the college moved into its own building. They also own Whitefish Bay Dominican High School near Milwaukee.

Chickens and cows

Back on the mound (the locals pronounce Sinsinawa “sin-sin-ah-way” but most pronounce it “sin-sih-now-ah”), the Sisters had a working farm that in the 1900s had 2,000 chickens, a dairy herd and growing congregation. At its peak in the 1950s, there were 1,900 Sisters. Not all lived on the mound campus, but the large numbers led to aggressive expansion in the early 1960s with the expectation that up to 100 women would join the congregation each year. But that’s when numbers started to crash. Today, there are 295 Sisters, 110 of whom live on site. Only one or two Sisters enter the congregation each year. The average age of a Sister in the congregation is 84.

The Sisters have an annual budget of about $22 million, but conservative planning needs to continue to keep the operation viable, Harris said. There has been talk for 20 years of downsizing the campus, a process similar to trying to convince an elderly parent to move out of a house that is too big and difficult to maintain.

“It’s going to be very difficult for us. Obviously, we’ll continue here but on a smaller scale,” said Sister Harris, as she lunched on a small pile of spaghetti, a bowl of mixed beans and a glass of watermelon-flavored water in Sinsinawa’s main dining hall. “It’s like losing a big section of what has come to feel like home.”

The Sisters plan to maintain a community presence at Sinsinawa into the foreseeable future, but most will move next year to an assisted-living center in Muskego. Workshops, retreats, conferences and other programs will continue, and the congregation is exploring options for maintaining the bakery, which makes loaves of bread and cinnamon rolls sold in the gift shop and at select locations in the area. The Academy Apartments will continue to serve as housing for senior citizens, and those needing skilled care will continue to reside at St. Dominic Villa, which the Sisters transferred to Marquardt Management Services and Southwest Health in 2020.

There are cemeteries here to maintain, where Sisters will continue to be buried for years to come. The property is home to prairie, restored oak savanna and 120 acres of farmland, most being rented by a local farmer, while smaller plots are being used by vegetable farmers. There’s a dairy barn and, from 4 to 7 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month through September, a farmers market.

The sweeping views that led Father Mazzuchelli to put roots down here remain.

“It’s heart-wrenching for me. I fell in love with the mound the first time I saw it,” said Sister Priscilla Wood, director of the Office of Arts and Cultural Heritage at Sinsinawa.

“What we have to do changes. Father Samuel’s life changed. He thought he was going to be a priest forever in Milan and never leave Italy and here he is. We need to free ourselves to let the new happen.”