 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch Now: Downtown Earth Day rally demands divestment, halt to Line 5

  • 0
Earth Day Rally Video Thumbnail

Participants in an Earth Day rally and march carry an inflatable globe during the gathering on Library Mall in Madison. Demonstrators sought to get UW-Madison to divest from fossil fuels and the declaration of a climate emergency in Wisconsin.

 JOHN HART, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL

Climate demonstrators marched from UW's Library Mall to the Capitol Square on Friday, demanding a host of environmental reforms to celebrate Earth Day. 

The protest included a flash mob, speakers, music and elaborate ecosystem-themed costumes, attracting over 100 people to the streets of Downtown Madison on a overcast, windy afternoon. 

Organized by the Wisconsin Student Climate Action Coalition, the protestors' demands included UW divesting from oil and gas companies, an end to the Line 5 pipeline project and the declaration of a climate emergency in Wisconsin.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News