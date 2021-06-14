Watch now: Dozens of 'brides' reunited in 'Friends' event at Kenosha County cafe

TWIN LAKES – When Mikki DeFever and Andrea Lenzlinger entered the Cup O’ Joe Coffee House the two friends came dressed as brides.

They were true to the theme of the unique café’s event Sunday based on a certain wedding dress episode from the popular sitcom “Friends.”

Dubbed “Friends Café,” at 336 E. Main St., the coffee house drew about 150 “brides” throughout the day for what has become known as the annual “Friends Wedding Dress Drinking Day.” The event, which evolved from a customer’s suggestion, was such a hit when they first held it, the owners put it on again this year.

DeFever, a Madison resident, and Lenzlinger, of Wauconda, Ill., were roommates in college and have remained close friends ever since, sharing their love for “Friends,” which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

DeFever said she learned about the café when proprietors Dena Prestininzi and Kim Hill obtained the iconic orange couch, one of only 20 made for the show. Moreover, when DeFever heard about the wedding dress-themed event, she had to tell Lenzlinger.

“I didn’t think she would take me up on it,” DeFever, who joined Lenzlinger on the couch for brew and a mimosa. “But, it’s in between where we live and (Lenzinger) said, well, let’s do it.”