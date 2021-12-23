 Skip to main content
Watch now: Dozens of vehicles involved in western Wisconsin crashes

OSSEO, Wis. — Authorities in western Wisconsin are trying to sort out multiple crashes along Interstate 94.

The State Patrol said in a statement that freezing rain early Thursday morning left the interstate between Menomonie and Black River Falls icy. About 5:45 a.m. a semi-trailer apparently slid in the median near Hixton and caught fire with two cars underneath it. Other crashes and run-offs occurred around the semi-trailer.

Crash

This photo provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol shows a massive crash in Jackson County on Thursday. 

No one was seriously hurt but the crashes forced authorities to close both eastbound and westbound lanes.

WITI-TV initially reported more than 100 vehicles were involved in a pile-up but State Patrol Lt. Tim Weiberg told Wisconsin Public Radio the number was closer to 40.

There were no fatalities and only minor injuries reported, he told the Journal Sentinel Thursday afternoon. Authorities hope to get both lanes open by early evening.

