WATCH NOW: Father pleads for safe return of boy missing in Northwest Indiana

Shannon Augle, of Hebron, wore pink head to toe because she heard that was the boy’s favorite color. Geno Burnett wore a music speaker backpack to broadcast what he said family had said was Kyrin Carter’s favorite song, “Love on Top” by Beyoncé.

Civilian searchers discussed things that were said to be his favorites, such as McDonald’s, chicken nuggets, Oreos, Sprite and other snacks in hopes they can lure him out if he is still in the area.

“We need more people out here,” Burnett said. “People should feel like it’s their own child. Because in reality, they are. If I see your child in trouble, I’m going to help. Everybody needs someone.”

Co-workers from Health Vision Midwest, Miya Gary and Diane Daniels felt it was their duty to lend help where they could.

“We work with under-served kids and when we heard the news we came out because it’s part of what we do, serve the community,” Diane Daniels said. “And this is happening right on our backyard.”

Mary Shannon Walker, of Hammond, urged fellow residents to search their yards, sheds, garages and things on their properties like tree houses and playground equipment.

Hammond police welcomed search efforts by civilians in the city, giving a safety warning.