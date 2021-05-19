WATCH NOW: Father pleads for safe return of boy missing in Northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Indiana — As police followed up on leads Wednesday in the search for Kyrin Carter, the 12-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend from a Northwest Indiana hotel, his father pleaded for his safe return.
"At this point, I feel my son has been taken and I need to know the next steps to get my son back," Leslie Carter said Wednesday. "We've walked this whole area. They've been out here with drones, helicopters, dogs. There's been over 2,000 people out here. He didn't just vanish. It's been over five days."
Kyrin and his immediate family are from Kansas City, Missouri, and were visiting family over the weekend, Kellogg said. His mother, Danielle Duckworth, told NBC 5 Chicago Monday he slipped out the back door during an engagement party. He has always loved the water, she said.
Hammond police spent Wednesday searching the banks of the Little Calumet River starting at 5 a.m., with assistance from several local agencies and many volunteer searchers, said Lt. Steve Kellogg. Kyrin, who has autism, was last seen Saturday at the Best Western, which sits near Cline Avenue and Interstate 80/94. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for him that day.
"If he's not found today, tomorrow will be more of the same," Kellogg said Wednesday.
Leslie Carter said he believes there is no way his son could have been in the area without coming out for food or water.
“Somebody has my son,” he said. “We need to get him back. If you have him, please send him home.”
Kellogg said that police have found no evidence of an abduction but that authorities are investigating every possibility. The Little Calumet River in Hammond is the continuing focus for daily searches.
Efforts in the search for Kyrin are focused on the the river, a portion of which runs right behind the Best Western hotel at 3830 179th St. in Hammond, where the boy went missing Saturday.
Hammond police were assisted Wednesday by Hammond firefighters, a Porter County search and rescue team and the Lake County Sheriff's Department. A helicopter and drone were utilized, Kellogg said.
Volunteers aid effort
Also out searching were volunteers aiding in the effort, some of whom were on horseback, Kellogg said.
Kevin Collins, who said he was a friend of the family, have been among those who have been leaving snacks and drinks around the area.
Laura and Bob Crowley came from New Lenox to join civilian searchers behind the Hammond hotel.
“We heard the news and can’t believe it’s going into the fifth day,” Laura Crowley said. “We are just trying to help. We felt horrible for the family.”
Shannon Augle, of Hebron, wore pink head to toe because she heard that was the boy’s favorite color. Geno Burnett wore a music speaker backpack to broadcast what he said family had said was Kyrin Carter’s favorite song, “Love on Top” by Beyoncé.
Civilian searchers discussed things that were said to be his favorites, such as McDonald’s, chicken nuggets, Oreos, Sprite and other snacks in hopes they can lure him out if he is still in the area.
“We need more people out here,” Burnett said. “People should feel like it’s their own child. Because in reality, they are. If I see your child in trouble, I’m going to help. Everybody needs someone.”
Co-workers from Health Vision Midwest, Miya Gary and Diane Daniels felt it was their duty to lend help where they could.
“We work with under-served kids and when we heard the news we came out because it’s part of what we do, serve the community,” Diane Daniels said. “And this is happening right on our backyard.”
Mary Shannon Walker, of Hammond, urged fellow residents to search their yards, sheds, garages and things on their properties like tree houses and playground equipment.
Hammond police welcomed search efforts by civilians in the city, giving a safety warning.
“As far as the Hammond side goes, people are welcome to search,” Kellogg said. “The river is dangerous so I want to caution people to be careful. Other than walking along the river and letting us know if they see anything, there’s not much else to do.”
On Wednesday, Leslie Carter gave a message to his son.
“I love you, baby,” he said. “We’re not going to stop looking for you. We’re going to bring you home. We are not going to quit. I’m not going to quit. I, your father, am not going to quit. It’s not over until you're back.”
Since Kyrin Carter went missing Saturday, multiple agencies have daily searched the area in hopes of finding him. Kellogg commended all of those involved, saying that many officers are using their off time to continue the search.
“The efforts have never been seen before, at least in my 24 years,” Kellogg said. “There’s been great efforts by Hammond and every surrounding agency. Everyone’s been giving 110%. The efforts have been tremendous. We hope to get a resolution.”
First responders have searched several potential locations where Kyrin may have gone, based on the opinion of experts on the matter and evidence collected by investigators, Kellogg said.
"I spoke with Lake County aviation, and they are overhead as well and are focusing on certain areas we requested," he said. "We have also had contact with family members and have addressed some of their concerns."
Rumor debunked
Highland police said Wednesday that Kyrin was not spotted anywhere in town the night prior, despite a social media rumor of a supposed sighting Tuesday evening, police said.
Unfounded talk of Kyrin being spotted in Highland prompted several people to search areas across town. Those efforts were in vain, the local police department said Wednesday.
"Many thought this group was requested by both federal authorities and the police. Simply, that was not true. Neither federal authorities nor police made any such request and no federal authorities were even present," a social media statement from the department reads.
Highland police thanked those who showed up to search and expressed concern for the child, but encouraged the public to contact the Hammond Police Department for official information on the search. Highland police are merely assisting in the case, along with several other public safety agencies.
"It was heartwarming to see the compassion exhibited by those in attendance and rest assured, should the need arise, we would utilize 'official' communications to encourage the public’s participation. However, an event such as this would be best organized by law enforcement officials whom are familiar with the investigation, and again in this particular case … the Hammond Police Department," the statement reads.
Weekend search
Over the weekend, hundreds of volunteers and representatives of 25 different police agencies from across Northwest Indiana and neighboring Illinois helped in the search.
Police have at least twice sent a dive team into the river, which is about 15 to 20 feet deep along that stretch. Divers turned up wood and debris about four blocks west of the Best Western Monday evening.
Surveillance video showed Kyrin leaving the hotel by himself Saturday. There's limited video since the surrounding area consists largely of marshland in the watershed and industrial businesses. One video police reviewed caught movement by the river, but it turned out to likely be searchers for Kyrin and not Kyrin himself, based on the time it was recorded, Kellogg said.
Kyrin is described as black, 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue shorts with a light blue stripe and no shoes.
Residents within a 3-mile radius of the hotel are asked to review home surveillance video or doorbell cameras to check if Kyrin might have been in their area.
Residents also are asked to check any areas where a child could hide, including garages, in and under parked cars or boats, in public restrooms at parks, or any other area that hasn't been checked in a while, Kellogg said.
Kellogg said an update would be released as soon as one is available and thanked the public for their "continued vigilance" in the search for Kyrin.
Anyone with information not related to his immediate whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sgt. Nicole Duncanson at 219-852-2968. Anyone who sees Kyrin is asked to immediately call 911.