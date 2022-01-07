Watch now: Fire departments pause to pay their respects to fallen Mineral Point firefighters

Firefighters between Dodgeville and Madison and from beyond paused Friday as a procession carried the bodies of two Mineral Point firefighters who died Thursday in a traffic crash.

The procession, which began at a Dodgeville funeral home, concluded at UW Hospital where autopsies were scheduled to be performed Friday. First responders stood in a group as the two caskets, each draped with an American flag, were rolled into a building.

Firefighters lined the route along Highway 18/151, Verona Road, Midvale Boulevard and University Avenue for the procession that left Dodgeville around 8:30 a.m.

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said the firefighters were driving north on the highway when at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday they attempted to use an emergency crossover just west of the Highway 23 exit on the city's north side. That's when their fire truck, with its lights flashing, was struck by a northbound semi-tractor trailer.

The fire truck, a tanker with 2,000 gallons of water on board, caught fire and the two firefighters, whose names are not being released by the Wisconsin State Journal at the request of the Fire Department, died at the scene. The semi driver refused medical treatment. The Sheriff's Office has not released information about the driver of the semi or the company with which it was affiliated.

