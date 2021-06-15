Watch now: Foam set to be sprayed onto burning Illinois chemical plant

He said it was unclear when the evacuation order that had ousted an estimated 1,000 residents from their homes would be lifted, but asked residents “to stay vigilant."

"This is a large-scale operation that’s going to take some time," he said at a Tuesday news conference.

Wilson said US Fire Pump, which is based in Holden, Louisiana, has brought a large water pump to the plant site and it plans to draw water from the Rock River for its efforts to douse fires at the site.

Once the fires are fully suppressed he said investigators will begin looking into what caused them.

The Chemtool plant in Winnebago County was outfitted with a sprinkler system in 2008, but Wilson said he did not know if that system was still active at the time of Monday's explosion and fires.

More than 80 fire departments have been helping battle the fires and those crews have been working eight-hour shifts under an plan state officials helped develop to prevent those crews from, he said.