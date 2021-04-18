Watch now: Frank Lloyd Wright school building getting an upgrade for more events and programming

SPRING GREEN — Peter Rott knows his way around buildings designed or inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright.
Rott was the project architect in the 1990s during the construction of the Monona Terrace convention center in Madison. He’s now working on restoration efforts of the A.D. German Warehouse, the only warehouse designed by Wright and constructed between 1917 and 1921 in downtown Richland Center, Wright’s hometown.
Rott spent eight years studying at the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture at Taliesin just south of Spring Green, but to get into the prestigious school he needed to be interviewed by Wright’s third and final wife, Olgivanna. This was 1978, and Rott, who grew up on the other side of the Wisconsin River between Spring Green and Lone Rock and graduated from River Valley High School, was one of the rare students from the area to apply to the School of Architecture.
The interview was in Mrs. Wright’s apartment.
“She just kept shaking her head. ‘You’re from where?’” Rott recalled Wright asking. “She couldn’t quite believe it. But I was like, this is in my own backyard ... and I just thought I should take advantage of what’s right here.”
But Rott, owner and principal of Isthmus Architecture in Madison, has been making frequent trips back to the land of Wright to help restore one of his last buildings.
The Wyoming Valley School, named after its scenic surroundings of northern Iowa County, is the only public grammar school designed by Wright. Constructed for $12,000 in 1957, two years before his death, Wright also donated the land for the school to pay homage to his mother, Anna Lloyd-Jones Wright, who had been a kindergarten teacher. The school was used until 1990 and originally constructed to consolidate five, one-room, rural schoolhouses in the area.
Since 2011, the building, along Highway 23 and just west of Rush Creek, has been home to the Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center. But over the past few years funding has been challenged, and the building is in need of repairs. The pandemic shuttered the center for most of 2020, and it won’t reopen for private events until likely this fall. Programming is expected to return in 2022, according to Dave Zaleski, the center’s new executive director, who grew up in Middleton and brings more than 25 years of experience from around the country to the position.
Zaleski is hoping the $200,000 in improvements to the building will bring a new look, stability and no more water issues. The work will allow for new classes, concerts and other events to the one-story facility that is bathed in natural light, features exposed beams covered in mahogany, and has a double-sided fireplace, two classrooms and a large assembly room.
“One thing about this building that I like is that, although the architecture is absolutely stunning, it’s very open,” Zaleski said. “This is such a versatile and flexible space, and it’s beautiful.”
Repair work
The work on the building includes rebuilding the chimney, repairing wooden window sashes outside and water damage inside, and giving it a new roof to prevent leaks. To bring the cinder-block building back to its original look, cedar shingles will be used on the sloped parts of the roof and the interior will get a fresh coat of paint. The flat roof will also get a new membrane to prevent further leaking. The foundation also was jacked up after years of settling.
Nearly half of the project is being paid for from a $90,200 Community Development Investment grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Federal and state tax credits account for $30,000 of the work and so far, $15,000 has been raised from private donations, an effort that continues.
“This stretch of highway runs through a scenic part of rural Wisconsin and draws travelers from around the world who come to learn more about visionary architect Frank Lloyd Wright and the landscapes that inspired him,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC’s secretary and CEO. “Opening the historic Wyoming Valley School for tours and events will draw even more visitors and allow new generations to experience the area’s rich cultural heritage.”
Building history
The school, constructed by Wright’s colleague, Marshall Erdman, opened in 1958 with 46 students in grades 1 through 8. Some of those had attended school in what is now the town of Wyoming Hall that was built as a schoolhouse in 1875. But in 1977, the Wyoming Valley School consolidated with the River Valley School district and was used as a school for fourth-graders only. In 1990, with River Valley facing more consolidation, the school was sold at auction to a Chicago speculator. A decade later, it was purchased by PDQ founder Sam Jacobsen, whose son Jeff donated the one-story facility in 2010 to the nonprofit group Wyoming Valley School Inc.
Over the past 10 years, programming from the Cultural Arts Center has been aimed at kindergarten through fourth-grade students from Iowa and Sauk counties. Weeklong summer camps can include topics such as gardening, cooking, music, art, dance and nature. The building has also hosted live jazz events streamed from the Lincoln Center in New York and projected onto a screen in the school’s assembly room. Gallery nights, concerts and private events such as weddings, birthdays and even funerals are being sought for the building, which also has a small kitchen.
“We very much want to try because this area is booming so much out here,” Zaleski said. “We want to start pulling more people from Madison and throughout southwestern Wisconsin.”
Zaleski’s background includes stints at the Art & History Museums Maitland in Orlando, Florida, the Racine Art Museum and the Telfair Museums, which showcase art, history and architecture, in Savannah, Georgia. That background could lead to broader programs and events that bring in more artists from the Driftless Area while expanding programming for children, Zaleski said.
“With all of the work being done, we have a new image and we’ve been rebranded,” Zaleski said.
For Rott, who in 2013 was awarded a Wright Spirit Award by the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, the facility reminds him of his cousins who attended school in the building in the 1960s and 1970s, and represents a part of Wright’s architecture that is often overshadowed by more notable buildings and homes. The design for the school came from some smaller playhouses he had designed in the early 1900s but which were never built.
“He took some of the structural ideas from that as a starting point for this building design,” Rott said. “It kind of shows you a lot about how Wright thought and how he liked to go back to his earlier ideas and have a new twist on a new idea. It was a labor of love for him. It was done late in life and the clients were his neighbors.”
Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for On Wisconsin at 608-252-6148 or by email at badams@madison.com.