Watch now: Full UW-Madison commencement thunders back to Camp Randall

Kayla Bach and Courtney Schumacher started their friendship at UW-Madison their freshman year, sitting together by chance in a course offered by the School of Human Ecology.

“Ever since we’ve been best friends,” said Bach, who majored in human development and family studies and now plans to study occupational therapy at Columbia University.

Their four years of friendship on campus, the coffee and study sessions, had a bittersweet moment as they sat side by side in the front row as honor students during UW’s commencement at Camp Randall.

“We’re so grateful for this school for bringing us together,” said Schumacher, who majored in community and nonprofit leadership and is undecided on where her future will take her.

After years of the COVID-19 pandemic’s shuttering of dear traditions, UW-Madison had its first proper spring commencement in three years on Saturday. As the smiling faces of friends and families packed the stands at Camp Randall, the theme of change, for students and the university, ran through the words of speakers and the audience of 42,000 people.

“It’s a big time for change,” said Lexi Auster, a biochemistry major on the cusp of starting a new job at a biotech firm in San Francisco.

“It’s a lot of change in a short amount of time,” she remarked.

For Chancellor Rebecca Blank, she, too, is on the verge of change, poised to take the reigns as president of Northwestern University after nine years at UW.

“If we’ve done our job, you will leave here with a new appreciation for your ability to contribute to something bigger than yourself,” Blank told the crowd in her last speech as chancellor.

“The author, activist and UW alum bell hooks, who passed away in December, once wrote: ‘I want there to be a place in the world where people can engage in one another’s differences in a way that is redemptive, full of hope and possibility,’” Blank said. “Though some days we fall short, the university strives to be that place, and our shared commitment to the Wisconsin Idea helps bring us all together.”

Badger to ambassador

The ceremony’s keynote speech was handled by the highest-ranking UW alum in the U.S. government: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

A Louisiana native who earned a master’s degree at UW, Thomas-Greenfield shared in her remarks the story of her first snowstorm in Madison.

After a trek to class up Bascom Hall in sneakers, she arrived to class “heaving, freezing, my feet made this loud squelching sound with every step.”

“You can imagine how I felt — that’s right, uncomfortable, very uncomfortable,” Thomas-Greenfield recounted.

“What I’ve found over the years ... is that adversity, discomfort and hardship make you braver, smarter and stronger,” she said.

“If you stay comfortable, if you stay in your comfort zone, sticking to what you know, then you’re making a bet,” the ambassador said. “You’re betting that your life and the world will stay the same. But let me tell you, you’re going to lose that bet every single time.”

Thomas-Greenfield’s speech also touched upon the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has dominated her recent work at the United Nations.

“What’s happening in Ukraine puts a fine point on just how important it is that we cherish our own hard-won freedoms, and that we take action to protect them,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

With upcoming events at the UN focusing on food security, Thomas-Greenfield stressed how the war’s chaos has impacted Ukraine’s ability to export grains, which in turn hurts food security in the Middle East and Africa.

“It makes desperate hunger situations even more dire, far outside Ukraine’s borders,” she said.

New reckonings

Saturday’s proceedings saw the highlight of reckonings the university has made with its past in recent months.

For the first time at a UW commencement, the flag of the Ho-Chunk Nation flew alongside other flags of the university, state and country on the commencement platform.

“This is an especially appropriate moment for us to highlight the Ho-Chunk nation’s national flag, as our keynote speaker serves as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, which has declared 2022 as the beginning of the decade of Indigenous languages,” Provost John Karl Scholz said before the proceedings.

Blank also noted at the ceremony the recent unveiling of the university’s Divine Nine Plaza, which honors the campus’ Black fraternities and sororities.

