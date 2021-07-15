WATCH NOW: Gov. Evers, officials welcome Heartland Produce to former Dairyland Greyhound Park site

Hughes said Thursday's event was the first groundbreaking ceremony the WEDC has attended since the pandemic.

"Making the decision to expand your business and to land in Wisconsin is a 30-, 40-, 50-year decision," she said. "I'm just incredibly excited that we're able to help Heartland make that decision. A $500,000 tax credit is not a huge amount of money when it comes to a $30 million expansion, but it really shows that the state has the businesses' back.

"When a business comes to us and says, 'We have this idea,' and we're able to help that idea come to fruition, we're able to help that idea maybe a little bit bigger or take a little of that risk of that business, we're glad to be able to do that."

Big picture

The new facility is part of "Greeneway Development" at the Dairyland site, which is planned to include a 360-unit apartment complex, industrial buildings, a business park and retail development.

Zilber Property Group and the Forest County Potawatomi Community are developing the project, which is planned to include nearly 1.6 million square feet of industrial construction, about 432 multi-family residential apartment units and 117,000 square feet of anticipated future commercial retail and office space.