Watch now: Growing demand for gluten-free beer means expansion for ALT Brew

What was once one of the state’s smallest breweries is about to get a whole lot bigger.
Growing demand for its lineup of gluten-free beers has ALT Brew of Madison working on plans for a $500,000 expansion that would increase the size of its brewing kettle, add more fermentation tanks and increase its reach to beyond just Wisconsin.
The proposed plans would fit inside the brewery’s existing 5,800-square-foot space at 1808 Wright St., across from Madison Area Technical College, and is designed to more than double the brewery’s annual capacity to about 1,000 barrels.
In 2016, two years after its founding, the brewery was making about 160 barrels a year. It produced about 300 barrels in 2020 and could hit 500 barrels this year, according to Trevor Easton, who founded the company, one of less than a dozen around the country that only brews gluten-free beer.
“I feel like (the expansion) will represent more of the footprint that we have in the industry,” Easton said during a tour last week. “Our current size is kind of always keeping us on the edge of being out of stuff, which is a good problem to have, but it’s very stressful.”
ALT Brew’s current setup is minuscule when compared to most production breweries and even most brewpubs like Great Dane, Working Draft and Vintage. Easton wants to turn the existing system, which is limited to making two barrels at a time, into a pilot brewery for testing out new recipes.
The new system being considered would make up to 15 barrels at a time and be accompanied by five, 15-barrel fermentation tanks. The project, which Easton hopes to begin later this year or in early 2022, would also include a larger walk-in cooler, full bottling line and ultimately add a canning line, because more beer drinkers are gravitating away from bottles in favor of cans that are more easily transported and acceptable at places like beaches, parks, campgrounds and the Lower Wisconsin Riverway.
Easton had been a home brewer for more than 15 years, but when his wife, Maureen, an avid beer drinker, was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2007, it forced him to stop making beer in his home. In 2010, he began trying to make gluten-free beer and in 2014 rented out a 125-square-foot space with its own ventilation system at the now-defunct House of Brews. He moved the operation to Wright Street in 2016.
In 2020, the vast majority of its beer was packaged in bottles. There was even one month where no kegs were filled because many of the brewery’s restaurant and bar accounts were closed. Prior to the pandemic the brewery split its packaging evenly between bottles and kegs, but the goal is to bottle about 80% of the brewery’s beer.
“It’s been a long fight, but we’re getting there and we know a lot more about what we knew nothing about even two years ago,” Easton said. “COVID caused us to do a pretty big pivot, and we survived it, so we’re feeling pretty resilient. We just hope we can keep finding customers.”
Most beers are made with wheat, barley and rye — but not at ALT Brew. Easton uses alternatives like sorghum, millet, buckwheat, oats and rice to create beers that appeal to not only those with celiac disease but for those who want something a little bit different.
In 2016, U.S. sales for gluten-free food products were about $5.1 billion, with about half of that in bakery and dairy alternatives, according to Grandview Research. By 2020, sales for gluten-free products passed $8 billion and could nearly double by 2027 due to rising rates of gluten sensitivity and consumers seeking out healthier food options, according to Dr. Laura Allred and Jeanne Reid of the Gluten Intolerance Group, a nonprofit consumer support, advocacy and educational organization.
“Members of the gluten free community crave a sense of belonging and normalcy as much as anybody but they don’t want to eat or drink anything that will make them sick,” Allred and Reid wrote in the June and July issue of Beverage Master. “Finding gluten-free products isn’t a dietary or wellness fad, it’s a requirement.”
Easton distributes his products to about 100 accounts in Wisconsin, but would like to go beyond the state’s borders. He also has customers from around the state and country, some of whom drive to Madison to stock up their refrigerators. And Easton is hoping that his growing customer base will include those who are not concerned about gluten but simply enjoy good-tasting beer.