Watch now: Heavy metal guitarist brings back tokens, Space Invaders, Death Race and expands Madison area arcade scene

Parachute pants are no longer in vogue.

TaB soda is history, Debbie Harry of Blondie is 76, and “The Love Boat,” “Knight Rider” and “The Dukes of Hazzard” have been banished from prime-time network television.

We may be more than 30 years removed from the 1980s, but a slice of that time period that included Reaganomics, space shuttles and the emergence of microwave ovens is finding new life.

And a heavy metal guitarist who has been collecting and restoring video game consoles for more than 20 years is the latest to add to the Madison-area mix.

Brad Van Kauwenbergh, the frontman for the aptly named metal band Droids Attack, has partnered with Chris Welch of Trixie’s Liquor to open Aftershock Classic Arcade at 1442 E. Washington Ave.

The business, which opened on New Year’s Eve in the former home of Maria’s bar, features more than 120 classic games like Space Invaders, Joust and 1943, along with newer games like Guitar Hero. There are colorful pinball machines with “Twilight Zone,” “Addams Family” and “Tales from the Crypt” themes and an air hockey table.

The bar resembles an Atari 2600 console, and the ceiling includes illuminated panels of blue lights to mimic the maze of a Pac-Man game. And since it’s a bar, most games, which only take tokens, are equipped with a cup holder.

“The bar is a great way to supplement the income,” Van Kauwenbergh said, as he stood near a Tetris game. “We’re very aware of what other (arcades) are featuring, so we try to feature games that are (different) or that people weren’t aware of before.”

The effort comes despite a proliferation of games that can be played on home computers, gaming systems on 85-inch plasma screen televisions and thousands of apps that can be accessed from our mobile phones.

Turns out, being social, even with COVID-19 and its variants, is popular again.

“This is already an established location as a bar, we know our neighbor and it’s on the East Side where I think it will do really well here,” Welch said, referring to the rapid growth of the Capitol East Corridor. “People want something active to do. We expect a lot of foot traffic.”

Rebooting an era

The Madison area at one time was home to arcades like Aladdin’s Castle at both East Towne and West Towne malls, Tilt Amusement Center at Westgate Mall, Challenges Amusement Center on State Street and Space Port at University Square near the UW-Madison campus.

All of those arcades are gone, although smaller Castlecade arcades have opened at both West Towne and East Towne, while West Towne is also home to a Dave & Buster’s.

However, there are several arcades in the Madison area that are offering up a classic video arcade experience.

Nerdhaven Arcade, 203 Cottage Grove Road, opened in 2020 and has 127 video games and 35 pinball machines, including one from 1976 and another from 1980. Geeks Mania opened in 2016 on Odana Road with nearly 100 video games and 18 pinball machines, along with several Skee-Ball, air hockey and pool tables. Both offer all-day play for $15, but pinball play at Nerdhaven is by token.

Over on Monona Drive, Rossi’s Pizza and Vintage Arcade is a smaller affair with games that take quarters crammed into two small back rooms, but with homemade pizza and scoops of ice cream nearby. Meanwhile, I/O Arcade Bar, which opened in 2018 at 720 Williamson St., doubled its size in 2021 when it moved to a new location two blocks away at 924 Williamson St. in what had been the former Prism and Plan B nightclub. All of its games also take quarters.

“It affords us a lot of opportunities, both in COVID times and post-COVID,” Mitchell Turino told the Wisconsin State Journal a year ago. “I think having more space is really good for us. I think having parking is good for us. And honestly, it’s a building that’s been a big part of Willy Street for a long time.”

Starting up

For Van Kauwenbergh, 45, the creation of his own arcade was inevitable, although Aftershock is not his first foray into the industry.

As a child growing up in Fitchburg, he would ride his bike to the PDQ to play Rastan, a “hack and slash” action game, and was a regular at the arcades at West Towne and Westgate. He also was a drummer but after graduating from Verona High School switched to guitar and vocals to lead his heavy metal band that since 2000 has put out six albums and tours around the country.

At age 24, Van Kauwenbergh opened in 2000 Aftershock Retro Arcade on the North Side after the industry had “become stagnant,” running it for a few years before moving his games to Ping Time on State Street for another few years. Around 2007, Van Kauwenbergh opted to solely lease games out to area businesses, which allowed him more time to focus on Droids Attack and repairing and restoring vintage games.

Working out of rented garage space attached to the Crucible nightclub on Commercial Avenue, Van Kauwenbergh repairs dings and scratches on the exteriors, creates stencils to replicate worn-out original artwork, swaps out dated power supplies and works on the internal electronics. Now, many of those games are at Aftershock where he no longer has to split the money put into his machines, the majority of which are in a room off the main bar area that is a common space where those drinking at both Aftershock and Parched Eagle can mingle.

“It’s a terrible burden to have a business model like this because he needs lots and lots of space, and that doesn’t always play out well, in terms of square footage,” said Welch. “But this is the draw, having all of these games.”

Welch met Van Kauwenbergh, who has more than 250 games, years ago when Welch approached him about putting an arcade in a bowling alley in McFarland.

Rare items

Aftershock also has what is believed to be the only Jolt soda machine in the country. The high-octane beverage is no longer produced, but Van Kauwenbergh used his artistic skills to turn the machine that used to dispense soda at a local Pick ‘n Save store into a time machine of sorts, sans the Jolt. It now dispenses Coke products, but adds to the 1980s vibe. However, the tap handles at the bar dispense only one beer that was around prior to the 1990s: Hamm’s.

“If you have a game that’s good, it’s good and people will love it,” Van Kauwenbergh said. “And when you love something truly, you’re just happy to see it again.”

One of Van Kauwenbergh’s prized games is the controversial Death Race, made in 1976. The game, in which drivers try to run over stick figures on a black-and-white screen, became the first arcade game to spur a national controversy over violence in video games.

He cherishes his restored Space Invaders game from 1980, is eager to show off the touch-ups he did on the graphics on the side of a Ms. Pac-Man game and is getting more comfortable behind the wheel of Pole Position, a video game from Atari in which players sit in a cockpit and use a steering wheel, gas pedal and shifter to maneuver a car on a video screen around a racetrack.

“The graphics (on the screen) are really good for its time and it’s really responsive,” Van Kauwenbergh said as he played the game, finishing third. “That’s not bad for me.”

