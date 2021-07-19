Watch now: Helping Black women and Madison's Downtown thrive

Sabrina Madison has worked here before.

It was 2016, she had just quit her job at Madison Area Technical College and was hunkered down above the Veterans Museum in the co-working space of 100state, a nonprofit designed to guide and innovate entrepreneurs like herself.

As the lone African American women in the office space and one who wasn’t trying to design the next best piece of software or gadget, she was fueled by the energy of the space and her cohorts but knew what she was setting out to do was quite different from those around her.

But Madison is back in the same building on Capitol Square. Only now she has her own space and has fleshed out a business model designed to help women like herself thrive.

Madison’s enthusiasm remains infectious, her drive unrelenting as the Progress Center for Black Women prepares to open its doors on the seventh floor of 30 W. Mifflin St.