 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Here's how you can hike every state park in Wisconsin
0 comments

Watch now: Here's how you can hike every state park in Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Halora Kidder loves to travel — she works in the travel industry, in fact — but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many life changes followed.

Recreation opportunities vanished. Work in the travel industry “just plummeted,” she said, so Kidder took a temporary leave from her job.

And she turned to Wisconsin’s state parks.

Halora Kidder on hike with her children

Halora Kidder, of Sun Prairie, left, and her children Bodhi, 6, and Jovia, 4, hiked every one of Wisconsin's open state parks during the pandemic, a feat shared by a handful of other individuals and families across the state. Here they are at Perrot State Park near Trempealeau.

Like a number of Madison-area residents, Kidder, of Sun Prairie, made it a personal challenge during the pandemic to hike every one of the state’s 48 open parks.

“My kids and I have hiked all of Wisconsin State Parks this year, and what an adventure it’s been!” she posted on the Wisconsin State Parks Facebook page, where 102,000 members share travel tips, hiking photos and inspiration.

Whitefish Dunes State Park

Halora Kidder, of Sun Prairie, took this photo late last fall at Whitefish Dunes State Park, one of 48 state parks she and her young children hiked during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

State park attendance topped 21.5 million in 2020 — a 22% increase over 2019 — according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Despite some park closures early last year, the parks are now open with the exception of Rock Island, which is closed due to damage from high water, said DNR spokeswoman Melissa Vanlanduyt.

Along with personal challenges to get out more, some individuals and families are attempting one of the goals set by the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks in its “Wisconsin Friends Explore Challenge 2021,” running through Sept. 22.

The 22 challenges span many categories, from photography to paddle sports to community service at parks — and of course hiking. Details are at wisconsinfriendsexplore.org.

She hiked every park in Dane County — and recommends it

State parks are just one part of the much larger Wisconsin State Park System, which also includes state recreation areas, state forests and flowages. Other state and county trails and the Ice Age National Scenic Trail crisscross Wisconsin as well. The hiking challenge involved 48 officially designated state parks with open trails.

Prior to the pandemic, Kidder and her family were “occasional” hikers. But “as things were shutting down, I was looking for more things to do,” she said. She started by taking her children to nearby state parks, such as Devil’s Lake and Natural Bridge. Then she joined the Facebook group “and it gave me so many great ideas.”

Kidder mostly planned day trips, but at one point her family rented a cabin up north and made the rounds of spectacular state parks such as Copper Falls. They also spent a few days in Door County to hike the parks there. By November, they had hiked every state park but Rock Island.

Kidder’s children Bodhi, 6, and Jovia, 4, enjoyed every step of the adventure, she said. They started out on short trails, but soon were hiking three or four miles at a time.

The challenge “was a nice distraction for me” during the pandemic, said Kidder, 38, who’s now been inspired to start hiking Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail and a few state parks in Minnesota.

“Hiking is another one of my hobbies now,” she said. “If I have a day off, I’m looking for a trail.”

Going solo

After a relationship ended and she was furloughed from her job, Jenna Byom started a pandemic quest.

Jenna Byom and Tucker

Jenna Byom, of Madison, and her dog Tucker hiked and camped at 48 state parks during the pandemic. Byom even launched a side business from the experience, and now sells state park-inspired pillows, calendars and wall hangings at her website on etsy.com.

“Sitting at home was bumming me out,” said Byom, who lives in Madison. So she decided to head to Wyalusing State Park, stopping at a Target store along the way to buy a $30 tent.

Over the next few months, she and her dog Tucker would visit and camp at 47 other state parks. Byom even launched a side business from the experience, and now sells state park-inspired pillows, calendars and wall hangings at her website, www.etsy.com/shop/tomorrowshike.

Mill Bluff State Park

Jenna Byom took this photo on a recent hike at Mill Bluff State Park in west-central Wisconsin.

Byom, 34, went from a novice to someone who now is full of hiking tips and camping experience.

“I lived in Milwaukee for 15 years and Madison for two years, and I never really left the city. Now, I feel I could be ready to go anywhere in about 20 minutes,” she said.

“It’s so easy. I wish I had known how easy it is.”

State parks are a great place to solo camp because “they feel safer,” she said. “There are rangers there and you’re not out in the wilderness on your own.” And Madison is a great starting point “because you’re so centrally located. There’s a ton of places within three hours that are good for a weekend.”

“If you had told me two years ago that there were so many cool places to see, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Byom said, “but I keep finding them.”

All so different

Corey Joy, of Appleton, got hooked on hiking all of Wisconsin’s state parks after visiting just five of them.

Corey Joy at Roche-A-Cri State Park

Corey Joy, shown here at Roche-A-Cri State Park near Friendship, hiked all of Wisconsin's state parks during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was struck how vastly different the landscape was in every park he visited, he said.

“I couldn’t believe in the five parks I had been to — how different they all were from each other,” he said.

“Every one had a different feature to look at.” Over time, “I fell in love more and more with the state of Wisconsin and the state park system.”

Willow River State Park

Corey Joy took this photo at Willow River in St. Croix County during his trek across the state to visit every Wisconsin state park. 

An early riser, Joy was happy to get up many days at 3 a.m. to witness busy nocturnal wildlife or watch the sun come up. He also packed a book for stops along the trail — such as a favorite from his youth, “My Side of the Mountain,” about a boy who tries to live in the wild.

Eventually, Joy, 38, hiked all 48 of Wisconsin’s open state parks during the pandemic. Along with lowering his blood pressure and making him more active, his hiking journeys “helped me find parts of myself,” he said.

“There were many times when I thought, ‘Well, I made it this far; I can turn around now.’” But he kept going, as when he climbed a bluff at Perrot State Park.

“Once I got on top of that bluff, it was so rewarding,” he said.

Short hikes, rich rewards

Renee Pierpont Hable and her husband Fred had five big trips mapped out for 2020, but they all were canceled because of COVID-19. So in early March, they decided to take a day trip 16 miles from their home in Madison to Governor Dodge State Park.

They were floored by its beauty.

Fred and Renee Hable

Fred and Renee Hable, of Madison, shown here at Devil's Lake, had plans to take several out-of-state trips in 2020. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they made it their "mission" to visit every Wisconsin state park instead.  

Hable picked up a free guidebook to Wisconsin’s state parks and from that moment on, “it became a mission” to visit them all, she said.

Hable and her husband are not long-distance hikers, but that didn’t stop them from witnessing three seasons and visiting some of the most spectacular features at each state park between March 20 and Oct. 13 last year.

Feeding chickadees at Harrington State Park

Renee Pierpont Hable of Madison took this photo of her husband Fred feeding a chickadee at Harrington Beach State Park. The couple visited every Wisconsin state park during the pandemic.

They usually walked quarter-mile to half-mile trails “and saw some amazing things: rock structures, water features,” said Hable, 57.

“The state park pass is the best $28 you can spend in the tourism industry in Wisconsin,” she said. Hable’s advice: Just start. Get the DNR guidebook and visit the parks at your own pace.

“If one hour is all that is going to work for you,” she said, “go for one hour.”

Tips for the trails

Hikers who have visited all of Wisconsin's state parks during the pandemic shared the following tips: 

  • State park vehicle admission stickers are required to visit state parks. Additional state trail passes are required for some activities, but not for hiking and walking. For details and prices, plus information about COVID-19 safety protocols, visit the Wisconsin DNR website at dnr.wisconsin.gov/covid-19
  • Some parks are open for camping in April; others do not open until May. Check the DNR website and reserve a campsite in advance.
  • Check out the trails online before you head to a park. Consider the level of difficulty and the features to help you decide which to hike.
  • Always be sure to pack water, sunscreen, bug spray and snacks, especially for children.
  • State park campsites tend to fill up quickly but a lot of county parks nearby tend to have spaces – and they’re cheaper.
  • Print out a trail map before leaving home, download the AllTrails app that provides GPS directions, and — for female hikers — check out the Facebook group and Instagram for the group Women Hiking Wisconsin.
  • Wear hiking boots to protect the ankles, and wool socks, even in summer. Wear long pants and a long-sleeved shirt tucked in to avoid ticks.
  • Carry a whistle, pepper spray, Swiss Army knife, flashlight, first aid kit, map, water and a granola bar — and keep a bottle of Calamine lotion in the car in case you wade through poisonous plants.
  • Try packing a book to read on the trail.
  • Return to parks at different seasons to marvel at how the landscape changes.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Minn. mom describes talking to son before shooting

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News