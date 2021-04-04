Watch now: Historic back porch gets an upgrade along Monona Drive

Funds are still needed to pay for the project, but philanthropist power couple W. Jerome Frautschi and Pleasant Rowland have each contributed $20,000 to the project. Frautschi’s grandfather developed some of the land east of the house, and nearby Jerome Street is named in his honor. Rowland was asked to contribute because she is a passionate advocate for reading and education and the Dean House is regularly open for school tours where the day includes washing clothes with a washtub and ringer set up on the porch.

“The kids love sloshing around,” said Waidelich, a retired librarian who lives in a historic house a block off Lake Monona on Madison’s East Side.

Historical roots

Nathaniel Dean came to Madison in 1842 from Massachusetts and opened a dry goods store at King and Pinckney streets. He married Harriet Morrison in 1847 and sold his store in 1856 to move to a 508-acre farm in the town of Blooming Grove, which was organized in 1850. That’s where the couple raised wheat and a herd of dairy cows and built an Italianate-style, cream-brick farmhouse. But in 1871, after tiring from the rural lifestyle, they moved into the new Park Hotel on Capitol Square and rented the farm to tenant farmers.

“Both of them were really city people,” Waidelich said.