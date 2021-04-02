Watch now: Ho-Chunk Nation vaccinates public in Baraboo clinic on Wednesday

A line of hundreds of people wrapped all the way around the Ho-Chunk House of Wellness and its back parking lot near Baraboo Wednesday morning, so long that Juan Carlos Martinez decided he wouldn’t have time before work to get vaccinated.
The 32-year-old Baraboo resident tried his luck again at the end of the day. After waiting in line for 30-40 minutes, he sat in the House’s gym bleachers for the post-shot observation period, one of more than 1,500 people to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday. Martinez, not expecting to get vaccinated so soon, said he was grateful the Ho-Chunk Nation opened the clinic to the general public.
“It seems pretty well organized for how many people are here,” Martinez said.
Baraboo couple Ed and Laurie White also saw the long line in the morning and decided not to wait because of the cold. That afternoon, their phones dinged with a text message saying there was vaccine left and no line.
By the time they arrived, a new line had formed, roughly 100 people long. They weren’t sure they’d be able to get shots, but “I’m just glad they opened it up,” Ed said. They had appointments scheduled with SSM Health for late April, but were anxious to get vaccinated sooner.
“That would be good so we can see our family a little bit sooner, because most of them have shots. We’re the laggers,” Laurie said.
At least two people in line shortly after 4:30 p.m. said they had driven from Madison for the chance to get a vaccine.
Kiana Beaudin, executive director of health for the Ho-Chunk Nation, said her department had 2,000 doses ready to administer Wednesday at the Baraboo clinic. Registration filled up before that day, but only about half of the 2,000 people who had signed up actually showed.
“I think we’ve really overestimated the interest,” Beaudin said, noting that the Ho-Chunk Department of Health opened its vaccination efforts to the general public at the beginning of March to help its county partners, starting with the individuals prioritized under county guidelines. Previously, it had focused its efforts on tribal members.
“We still did not reach 1,000 people a day, and we clearly have the capacity to do that, so I really think that we overestimated the interest,” she said. “... I thought that we would have lines here all day long and clearly we did not.”
After talking with a local TV news station and announcing on Facebook that they had 1,000 doses left, no line and would vaccinate anyone at least 18 years old who was in line by 5 p.m., the pace started to pick up again, Beaudin said. The general public 16 and older will become eligible for vaccination under state guidelines starting Monday, but with a ticking clock on the viability of doses already prepared, Beaudin said her priority was getting it out regardless of the recipient’s eligibility.
“We’ve got all this vaccine and no arms to put it in,” she said, “so we have this moral obligation to get this vaccine out to the people that want it in order for the nation to be able to move forward and for us to get back to some sense of normalcy.”
They ended up administering 1,554 doses, according to Beaudin.
People had another chance to get a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine from the HCN on Thursday as the department was giving another 2,000 doses and the 446 leftover to the general community — no residency or eligibility requirements other than the recipient must be 18 or up — until 5 p.m. Thursday in Black River Falls.
Beaudin said the Ho-Chunk Nation wanted to help vaccinate the general public because it knows tribal members interact regularly with their surrounding communities and “in order to protect our tribal members, we would have to protect the community members as well.”
After Thursday, the Nation will be dialing back to refocus on tribal members, their family members and employees of the Ho-Chunk Nation, because the rest of the state will be ramping up vaccinations, Beaudin said. Her department requested the Pfizer vaccine for its next phase so it can start vaccinating 16- and 17-year-olds.
Almost 46% of the Nation’s tribal population has been vaccinated as of last week and nearly 61% of its elders, she said. More than 670 Ho-Chunk members live in Sauk County, the most of any county except Jackson, according to the Nation’s website. Its overall Wisconsin population totals about 5,500.
“We feel like we could be doing better. Our target is about 70-80%, trying to hit that herd immunity,” she said, but noted that other communities and states aren’t doing as well. “So we really need to give yourself credit for all the hard work that we’ve been doing and how far we’ve come.”
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Cindy Tack
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Ed and Laurie White
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Baraboo community vaccination clinic, March 31
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.