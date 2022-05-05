Watch now: Hundreds turn out for whiff of rare 'corpse flower' at Olbrich gardens

Hundreds of people waited in line for hours and paid money Thursday at Madison’s Olbrich Botanical Gardens to glimpse — and sniff — a big stinky flower.

The Amorphophallus titanum — one of four housed at the garden — last bloomed in 2010.

The flower began blooming Wednesday afternoon and by Thursday its phallic spadex had reached a height of about 5 feet, 8 inches.

Commonly known as a “corpse flower,” the Indonesian plant is renowned for its size and distinctly putrid odor, which attracts beetles and flies who come for a meal of carrion but leave with only pollen.

The flowers typically live about 40 years, blooming only four or five times. Each bloom lasts just 24 to 36 hours.

Anticipating thousands of visitors, Olbrich offered extended its hours Thursday, with a sign on Atwood Avenue advertising “Big Stinky Flower, 9-7.”

Olbrich marketing manager Katy Nodolf said the bloom will likely start to close up Friday before collapsing on itself as the plant goes dormant.

With a line snaking out the door and around the parking lot, more than 600 people had passed through the gates by noon, paying the $6 entry fee to inspect, smell and photograph the plant.

Tom Ottens got off work at 6:30 a.m. and decided to stay up late to get a selfie with the plant.

Hannah Silber and Evan Krueger waited about two hours to smell what Silber likened to rotting cauliflower.

“It’s worth it if it’s only going to do it every 12 years,” Silber said.

Some said it smelled like garbage, others a dead animal.

“It smelled like poop,” said Edison Grover-Malzer, 3. “It’s really stinky.”

Another woman was at a loss for words.

“I don’t think I could describe it,” she said.

Three-year-old Camila Buckner had one word for it: “Yuck.”

