Watch now: Ice boats skim across a frozen Lake Monona

Members of the Four Lake Ice Yacht Club came from around the Midwest to compete in a series of races on Lake Monona on Saturday and Sunday. Boats start in a line, half pointed to the right and half to the left, then sprint two or three laps around a leeward and windward mark.
