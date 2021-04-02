Watch now: Jill Underly calls superintendent opponent Deborah Kerr transphobic over remark on girls sports

Although the race is officially nonpartisan, Democrats and their allies have largely lined up behind Underly, while Republicans and their allies are mostly backing Kerr. The Wisconsin Democratic Party has contributed more than $900,000 in cash and in-kind support to Underly, while Kerr has received $20,000 from conservative megadonor Diane Hendricks and has the endorsement of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Underly, superintendent of the Pecatonica school district, said she had not seen any of the ads run by outside groups attacking Kerr.

“Don’t pretend you haven’t seen these ads,” Kerr said. “You need to come clean on this.”

Underly, meanwhile, said she supports requiring schools to teach about the Holocaust and genocide, as is being proposed under a bill with bipartisan support in the Legislature. Kerr said that decision should be left up to local districts, but that information and resources should be made available for those that choose to teach it.

And Kerr said she supports amending the Wisconsin Constitution to have the post she is running for instead be an appointment of the governor. Underly said she would oppose such a move and supports keeping it an elected position. Most states do not elect the state superintendent of schools.