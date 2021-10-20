Watch now: Kenosha shooting that left 3 dead resulted from a domestic situation, chief says

Five people were shot — three killed — in a home in a quiet residential neighborhood on Kenosha’s north side late Tuesday, the second mass shooting in the county this year.

At the scene Wednesday morning, Interim Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen described Tuesday's shooting as a domestic situation.

With the shooting, Kenosha County marked its 16th homicide of the year, a remarkable spike of fatal violence in the county that typically sees five homicides a year. It was also the second triple homicide of the year.

The shooting occurred at 10:41 p.m. inside a neat white-frame home at 610 40th Place.

Police said early Wednesday that three people were dead inside the home. Of the two survivors, one was taken by a Flight for Life medical helicopter to Froedtert Hospital, the regional advanced trauma center in Wauwatosa. Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik said another victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Both victims were reported to be in critical condition as of early Wednesday.

"We don't believe that there's any danger to the community at this point, however, our detectives are still working on the case trying to get as much information as possible," Nosalik said at the scene shortly after the shooting. “We believe this is an isolated incident and we are not looking for a suspect right now. “

Police on Wednesday morning were not yet releasing the ages or names of those involved, or confirming whether the shooter was among those killed or injured.

Investigation continues

On Wednesday morning, 40th Place was closed off between 6th and 7th Avenues as police gathered evidence at the scene. Officers could be seen taking photographs inside the house, while outside police collected sealed evidence bags.

“This tears my heart out,” said Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, who was at the scene speaking to police outside the taped off area. He noted Tuesday's incident brings the total number of murders in the city this year to 13, the highest number in memory. “This violence affects not just the families (involved), but everyone in the community.”

While homicides have increased in the city — and across the nation — the number of shootings and shots fired calls in Kenosha have actually declined since last year.

Of the homicides in the city this year, more than half have been incidents of domestic violence.

The neighborhood where the shooting occurred is typically a quiet one. Beyond the police tape, neighbors stepped out on porches or walked by with dogs to watch the activity.

“I didn’t hear any gunfire or anything,” said a man, who identified himself only as Nick. He said his backyard overlooks the home where the shooting occurred. He said he heard some loud noises, and soon after heard police sirens.

Elizabeth Webb, an Uptown resident who runs the social service organization My Sister’s House and has been working on anti-violence programs, stopped at the scene Wednesday morning. “This is just upsetting to see because things are not getting better,” Webb said. “It’s just so senseless.”

Sobering statistics

Tuesday's incident is the 42nd mass shooting in the nation in October according to the Gun Violence Archive, and the second this week in southeast Wisconsin. On Sunday, six people were shot and wounded in an incident in Racine.

It is also the second mass shooting in the county in six months, with each of those incidents resulting in three fatalities. On April 18, a gunman opened fire leaving three men dead and three injured at the Somers House Tavern just north of Kenosha in the Village of Somers.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

