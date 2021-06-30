Watch now: Kenosha woman competing on Fox's "MasterChef: Legends"

Rogers, who grew up in Zion, Ill., was a fan of "MasterChef" before competing on the show — "I've watched every season. I like Gordon Ramsey and watch all his shows" — but she really credits her aunt, Lovie Goshay, for inspiring her to cook.

"My aunt went to culinary school and has a catering business," Rogers said. "But more than that, she just puts so much love on a plate. Dinnertime for her is when she shows you how she loves you. I took that on, too."

The show describes Rogers' "Signature Cuisine" as "Southern Comfort," but when asked what that means, Rogers laughs.

"It was hard for me to come up with a 'cuisine.' I cook global-inspired comfort food; I don't really have only one type of food that I cook."

Keeping quiet

This season of "MasterChef" filmed in Los Angeles, finishing in October of 2020. ("We started in March, and it should have taken eight weeks, but we had to take a break and stop filming for a while because of COVID-19," Rogers said.)

Which means Rogers knows who won, but she can't say anything, not even about the upcoming dessert episode. ("I'll just say a lot of great desserts were created.")