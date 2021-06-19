Watch Now: Kleefisch all but confirms a run for governor at Lincoln Day Dinner in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch on Saturday night all but confirmed that she will be running to unseat Democratic incumbent Tony Evers as Wisconsin’s governor next year.

During a Lincoln Day Dinner speech at The Italian American Club in Kenosha, in which she compared Evers to Goliath and said that the United States would benefit if Donald Trump were still president, she talked up the Republican goal of tightening Wisconsin’s election laws, to address what she alleged was “fishiness” in the 2020 election.

She then said that, should someone else be governor in 2022, and election bills — such as ones that would ban cities from accepting donations to help fund election efforts — were on that new governor’s desk, then “I can tell you she will sign them on day one,” she said.

Kleefisch strongly emphasized the word “she,” receiving a loud round of applause from the crowd of more than 100. Wisconsin has never had a female governor.

Evers earlier this month confirmed that he will be seeking re-election.

