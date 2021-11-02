Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse jury hears opening statements, first witnesses

More coverage:

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse began in earnest Tuesday in the same way public debate began shortly after the shootings, with dueling stories.

Rittenhouse, now 18, is charged with homicide and attempted homicide for shooting three men, killing two, on Aug. 25, 2020, during protests and rioting in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer. Jury selection for the trial was completed Monday.

“Ultimately, what this case will come down to isn’t a ‘who-dun-it,’ or when did it happen, it’s not anything like that,” defense attorney Mark Richards told the jury in his opening statements Tuesday morning.

Richards acknowledged that Rittenhouse killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and shot and injured Gaige Grosskreutz that night.

What the case will come down to, Richards told the jury, is whether Rittenhouse reasonably believed he was acting to save himself from death or serious injury when he shot the men. The jury will have to make that decision “from the standpoint of a 17-year-old under the circumstances that existed on Aug. 25, 2020.”

“Kyle Rittenhouse protected himself, protected his firearm so it couldn’t be taken and used against him or other people,” Richards argued, saying the people Rittenhouse killed “attacked him in the street like an animal.”

In his opening statement, meanwhile, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said Rittenhouse’s actions were anything but reasonable.

Binger said there were hundreds of people on the street the night the shootings occurred and during the unrest earlier that week.

“They were all experiencing the same chaos, the same loud noises, the same tear gas,” Binger said. “And yet out of these hundreds of people, only one person killed anyone. Only one person shot anyone.”

Black testifies

The first day of testimony provided some answers about what brought Rittenhouse to Kenosha that day.

Rittenhouse’s friend, Dominick Black, the first witness in the case, testified that he and Rittenhouse had a friend who had previously worked at the Car Source used car lot, which was hit by an arson fire during the first night of rioting following Blake’s shooting. Black said the afternoon of the shootings, he and Rittenhouse had met the owner of the car lot through their friend and that they arranged to go back that night to protect the property.

Although the owner of the lot has said in multiple media interviews after the shootings, including with the Kenosha News, that he didn’t know Rittenhouse and hadn’t asked anyone to protect the property, Black testified that one of the owners drove them from one Car Lot location to another and gave them keys to the building and ladders to get on the roof.

During Black’s testimony, the defense showed a photograph of Rittenhouse, Black and other armed men posing with their guns outside the Car Lot building. Black testified that the other men at the car lot were strangers who had come to Kenosha from out of town because of the riots.

Black also testified that he remained on the roof of the building on the corner of Sheridan and 59th Street during the night, while Rittenhouse was on the ground.

Before the Rosenbaum shooting, Black testified, Rittenhouse was asked by someone to go to the Car Source lot at Sheridan and 63rd Street, because another armed group that had been at that location had left and there was information that vandalism was happening there.

Rittenhouse’s encounter with Rosenbaum happened in that lot.

Shot four times

According to comments from Binger’s opening statement, Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum four times.

“The first two hit him in the lower body, one to the pelvis, one to the thigh. Those caused him to start falling face forward, and he lands on his face,” Binger said. “As he’s falling, two more shots. One hits him in the back, and that is the shot that kills him.”

Black testified that Rittenhouse called him.

“I didn’t believe the gun shots were actually his until I got a phone call,” Black testified. “He just said, 'I shot somebody, I shot somebody,' and hung up.”

Black said he saw Rittenhouse running north on Sheridan Road back to Car Source. When Black got off the roof, he said, Rittenhouse was in the Car Source building.

“He was freaking out, he was really scared,” Black said. “He wasn’t really talking, he just said it was self-defense, that he had to do it.”

Did (Rittenhouse) ever say someone was trying to attack him with a gun? Binger asked

“No,” Black answered.

Did he ever say someone was trying to attack him with a knife?

“No.”

Did he say someone was trying to attack him with any weapon?

“No.”

Black testified that he could not see any injuries on Rittenhouse, besides some red marks on his head.

Black also testified that while there was chaos during the night and people throwing rocks and plastic bottles filed with liquid at him, he did not consider that he was in danger and said he did not see anyone who was injured.

“Did you ever consider using your gun to shoot at anyone?” Binger asked Black.

Black said he did not.

Testimony in the case continued Tuesday afternoon after the News’ press time with Koerri Washington, known online as Koerri Elijah, who was livestreaming throughout the unrest in Kenosha.

