Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse makes first appearance in Kenosha County court

A pretrial hearing in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide case was remarkable more for the media circus outside the courtroom than for the legal proceedings inside.

Rittenhouse, 18, is facing the possibility of life in prison for shooting three men, killing two and injuring a third, during protests in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer last August.

At Friday’s hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court — the first in-person appearance for Rittenhouse since he was extradited to Wisconsin in November — attorneys discussed scheduling for the case moving forward. Rittenhouse is scheduled to go to trial Nov. 1.

Before that happens, the court will hold hearings on legal motions to be filed later, decide on which expert witnesses will be allowed to testify at trial, and create questionnaires aimed at finding jurors who have not already formed an opinion on the high-profile case.

Rittenhouse, who is free on a $2 million bond donated by supporters, arrived in the courtroom through an entrance usually closed to the public and entered the courtroom through the rear doors of the courtroom with his attorneys Mark Richards and Corey Chirafisi.

The hearing itself lasted just 11 minutes.