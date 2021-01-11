Watch now: Lake Geneva Frank Lloyd Wright look-alike demolished

A Frank Lloyd Wright look-alike home along the northern edge Geneva Lake that once caught the eye of lake path walkers is now a pile of rubble.

It was demolished to make room for a new home in its place.

The W4443 N. Lake Shore Dr. property was constructed in 1991, taking inspiration from a Pennsylvania home designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright called “Fallingwater.”

Tucked back from major roads in a densely wooded area, the prairie-style residence most prominently featured light ochre terraces on each of its levels, allowing ample patio space accessible from nearly every area of the home. Its façade was made up of light grey stonework and plenty of steel-framed windows.

The exterior style continued indoors with grey stone and glass making up a majority of the interior walls.

It could be seen along the shore path east of Williams Bay.

Bob Stewart of Stewart Excavating was hired to do the demolition, to take down the house so a new one can go up.

His history with the house goes way back, with him digging the basement for this house when it was built.