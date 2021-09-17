Watch now: Madison police investigating officer caught on camera in apparent sex act

Scott walked to the front of the vehicle and saw a person on top of the woman, he said. He described her as in her 20s or 30s with blue hair. He described the officer as an older, bald, Black male with a mustache. Madison police declined to respond to a request to verify that description.

When the people inside the squad saw he was taking video, they stopped what they were doing and the woman began to cover herself. The officer can later be seen briefly getting out of the driver’s side rear door of the squad before getting back in again. Scott said he assumed the officer was planning to get in the driver’s side front door, but then got back in the car as Scott recorded him and climbed over the front seat to get to the wheel and drive away.