Watch now: Madison teen killed in drive-by shooting near Camp Randall Saturday night

“Officers were already at the hospital for another call, but they immediately commenced life-saving efforts on the 17-year-old victim. They were joined by hospital staff, who worked diligently to save the life of the 17-year-old. However, tragically, the 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries, despite the hospital staff doing everything in their power to save him,” she said.

Valenta said the homicide investigation is ongoing and details may change. However, “So far the investigation indicates that there was apparently a party occurring at a residence on Lathrop Street,” she said. “Several people were outside. A vehicle drove by and fired shots. A parked car and possibly another building in the area was struck by bullets. The 17-year-old decedent was there as a partygoer.”

“At this time, we do not know if the victim was the intended target of the shooting or if someone else at the party was the intended target,” Valenta said.

Witnesses said there were about 100 people in the street just prior to the shooting, according to police.

“We had previously been called to the party address for noise complaints and complaints of party, but not for acts of violence,” Valenta said.