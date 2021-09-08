Watch now: Madison women donating 'mountain' of fabric for Afghan refugees to sew own clothes

Connie McElrone and Cynthia Hirsch carried dozens of colorful fabric bolts from a pile on Hirsch's front porch out to a small silver SUV Wednesday afternoon on Madison's Near West Side.
"Oh, I hope two cars will do it," McElrone said to another neighbor.
The women, along with a network of people from the local sewing community and beyond, raised $8,000 in less than a week and amassed a "mountain" of fabric to donate to Afghan refugees staying at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin, McElrone said.
McElrone got the idea while having dinner with a friend, Sue Savage, who has been volunteering at Fort McCoy. The two worried about the "culture shock" the Afghans would experience when coming to the U.S. after fleeing from Afghanistan as their country fell to the Taliban, McElrone said.
Although Fort McCoy has received piles of new and lightly used clothes from the community, McElrone noted that those donations "would not be traditional clothing."
"Right off the bat we had a sense that fabric to sew tunics would be welcomed," McElrone said.
Hirsch said they wanted to give the Afghan women at Fort McCoy the "comfort of being able to make what they need and what they want in their own fashion," rather than forcing them to wear western clothes.
Savage was helping load up the SUV and her small white sedan with fabric, sewing machines and other materials. She said she planned to drive the donations to Fort McCoy Wednesday night. McElrone would follow with the SUV the following day.
Chris Hennemeyer, who is leading the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' volunteer efforts at Fort McCoy, said his group has been working with Savage to get the sewing supplies up to the base.
"We absolutely welcome it," he said of the reams of fabric. "A lot of people boarded flights to the states with just one little bag."
The Catholic charity has been running some of the social centers for women and children at Fort McCoy. Volunteers set up a few sewing machines in one of the centers, and "they were an immediate hit," Hennemeyer said.
Afghan women started making blouses and other clothes, with one woman even making a child's outfit from one of her blankets, Hennemeyer said.
"We just had a little supply of fabric," he said. "And they went through that in no time."
McElrone said the fact that the women "jumped at the chance to begin sewing" is part of what inspired her and Savage to start the fabric drive.
The Madison women emailed sewers they knew, friends and local sewing groups, who reached out their friends, and so on, creating a network of people who wanted to help. The Madison Area Sewing Guild and the Sewing Machine Project were among the groups that spread the word.
"We just are so inspired and excited by this amazing response that we’ve had," McElrone said.
Someone started a Venmo account to fundraise for the effort, and another reached out to JOANN Fabric, which offered a discount for bolts of fabric. McElrone said they spent about $5,000 at JOANN Fabric on the East Side, West Side and in Janesville, buying out the stores' stocks of cotton-polyester blend fabric.
The result was nearly 40 bolts of fabric piled on Hirsch's front porch, and cardboard boxes and bags filled to the brim with even more pieces of folded fabric donated from local sewers. Boxes were also filled with thread, scissors, needles, buttons, snaps and elastics.
Margaret Jankowski, founder and director of the Sewing Machine Project, was able to find nine sewing machines to donate to the effort. Savage planned to take three machines up with her Wednesday, and McElrone would take another three Thursday.
Fort McCoy only had three sewing machines Wednesday, Hennemeyer said. He said they'll continue to put more in the social centers as they receive them.
For those who are interested in donating to help the refugees, Hennemeyer said a cash donation is most helpful because it gives them the flexibility to adjust to changing circumstances. One day they might need toys, the next they might need diapers.
Monetary donations can be made online at:
Team Rubicon, a nonprofit that responds to disasters, is leading the effort to collect clothes and other items for the refugees. The most updated list of needed items can be found here: go.madison.com/Rubicon-donations.
New clothing or gently used clothes that have been freshly laundered can be dropped off at the Sparta Armory at 602 E Division St., Sparta, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Items can also be donated to local Goodwills, which will coordinate to get needed donations to Team Rubicon or the Red Cross.
Going forward, Hirsch said she and McElrone are going to wait to see what's needed before accepting more donations for fabric. But Hirsh said they now have a network of people to call on when the need arises.
"We want to help Wisconsin welcome the women from Afghanistan," Hirsch said. "We know they’ve had a very long journey. And it’s remarkable and satisfying what friends and neighbors can do."