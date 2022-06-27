Watch now: Making a difference in Ukraine via Wisconsin's Northwoods

SAXON — Shane Wyzlic had plenty of excuses not to head into a war zone.

There was a planned elk hunting trip to western Montana, a spring vacation to Florida, time on Lake Superior trolling for lake trout and many other ways to use some of the five weeks of vacation he earns each year from his job with the Social Security Administration in nearby Ironwood, Michigan.

But the U.S. Navy veteran and former Saxon firefighter and first responder, who lives off a dirt road southeast of the Iron County Fairgrounds, was deeply moved in February after seeing the disturbing images coming from Ukraine during an unprovoked attack by Russia.

And that's how he found himself in late March behind the wheel of a cargo van transporting medical supplies from Warsaw, Poland, to Lviv, Ukraine. The hauls on the return trips were women and children, fleeing for their safety.

Wyzlic returned a second time in May and is hoping a third trip is in the cards.

“I've always been a caring person, but I guess that really came to light during this situation," Wyzlic said, as we talked in the home he built in 2003. "Just wanting to help people no matter who they are, their background, where they're from, that desire to assist and help someone’s life be better. Hopefully, I did that for some people."

Wyzlic, 57, is the epitome of a single person making a difference in a faraway land.

He used his own money to pay for his round-trip plane tickets, a $900 expense in March and $1,200 in May, and has raised $10,625 through a GoFundMe campaign set up by his sister, Stacey Wyzlic Wiercinski, in Hurley.

The first $6,000 was for a used Mercedes Benz van with 300,000 kilometers on the odometer purchased in Poland for humanitarian aid trips into Ukraine. The remainder was used for medical supplies.

"So the van was purchased with funds from people right here in this area," Wyzlic said. "So I posted on Facebook, 'You’re all part owners of a Mercedes.'"

This would still be a compelling story and effort if Wyzlic lived in a larger community, say Madison, Milwaukee or Wausau. But he lives in one of the state's least populated counties amid the bear, deer, waterfalls, ATV trails and, at this time of the year, ferocious swarms of mosquitoes.

Shortly after the war began, Wyzlic started researching non-government organizations that were helping the Ukrainian people. When he couldn't find one to his liking, he began searching Facebook. That's where he found Pomoc dla Ukrainy, a Polish-based group that serves as a central site taking and filling requests from those in Ukraine. After vetting the organization and exchanging messages with one of its leaders, Piotr Cezariusz, but never speaking with him on the phone, Wyzlic booked his first trip before telling family members.

When Cezariusz picked Wyzlic up at the Warsaw airport, Cezariusz asked Wyzlic to drive so he could continue working his phone in a continued quest to find supplies. They stopped at a mall to "meet a guy" who had portable solar chargers and then bought the van before heading across the border into Ukraine. Wyzlic, who had departed Chicago at 10 p.m. on a direct flight and landed at 1:30 p.m. Warsaw time, didn't sleep again until he got to a hotel in Lviv at 2:30 a.m.

Wyzlic, who now wears a copper necklace painted in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukraine flag and made by a Ukrainian jeweler in Ironwood, celebrates his Finnish heritage and has a home-built sauna in his backyard. He's also part Polish.

"I tell you what, I could not be more proud of that quarter Polish I have in me because the Polish people, what they're doing, is absolutely remarkable," Wyzlic said. “They walked away from college, they walked away from jobs, just to assist in any way possible. It's just remarkable how that country came together."

Land and sea

Born in Antigo, Wyzlic entered the U.S. Navy in 1983, the same year he graduated from high school in Ironwood, where he was raised just across the border from Hurley. After leaving the Navy and earning a business degree in San Diego, he moved to La Crosse, where he worked for Dairyland Power. He later transferred to Bayfield Electrical Co-op in Iron River before joining the Social Security Administration in 2002.

We visited in Wyzlic's recreation room, located in a converted garage on the ground level of his home. It includes a bar, Green Bay Packers memorabilia, a treadmill and a shoulder mount of an 8-point buck.

His home is located on 120 acres of a former farm amid stands of woodland and nearly 4 miles of snowshoe trails. The past owners of the property are buried on the land. One of them served in the Korean War so each Memorial Day, Wyzlic, who is vice commander of the local American Legion post, decorates the graves, which he stumbled upon a few years ago.

An avid outdoorsman, Wyzlic lost two boats when in 2016 Saxon Harbor was destroyed as torrents of rain swelled Oronto and Parker creeks. The harbor reopened in 2019 after a $14 million reconstruction project, so Wyzlic and three others who had boats destroyed purchased used boats on Lake Erie. The armada spent seven days driving their boats, some as large as 39 feet long, north through Lake St. Clair, Lake Huron, through the Soo Locks and into Lake Superior.

The trip was hampered by 8- to 10-foot waves on Lake Erie and 8-foot waves on Lake Huron.

"It was white-knuckle," Wyzlic said. "The best conditions we had was on the worst lake of all, Lake Superior."

More than money

Clearly, Wyzlic isn't intimidated by adventure.

His tours in the Navy included the Indian Ocean, Australia, the Philippines and Hawaii aboard aircraft carriers and cruisers. He was also in the Mediterranean in 1986 when the Chernobyl nuclear disaster occurred. Wyzlic's experiences in Ukraine and Poland have created a different type of transformation for him 31 years after his eight years in the service came to an end.

On his first trip, from March 24 to April 1, he had a dinner of soup, cabbage salad and homemade vodka in a bomb shelter in Lutsk, heard the air raid sirens blare in Lviv, and saw the destruction of buildings, burned vehicles and the remnants of Russian military equipment destroyed by the Ukrainian Army. He interacted with Ukrainian troops, handed out stuffed animals to children and listened to the moving music from a violinist playing in front of a Lviv fountain despite the threat of bombings.

A package of peanut butter crackers purchased at the Walmart in Ironwood and given to a small boy in Ukraine is seared into Wyzlic's memory.

“You would have thought he got a prime rib dinner," Wyzlic recalled. "That someone could be so happy from peanut butter crackers was simply amazing.”

Wyzlic brought just a backpack with a few changes of clothes on his first trip, but when he returned a second time, departing from Duluth, Minnesota, on May 5, he was loaded down.

He was able to secure 300 pounds of donated medical supplies from St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth that were divided into 30 boxes. The 12 bulletproof vests from the Ironwood Public Safety Department were transported in three suitcases.

"I just knew that when (the war started) that monetary donations wouldn’t be enough. Inside, I just knew I had to be there to assist in any way possible," Wyzlic said. "Hopefully I made a difference."

Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal.

