A man and a boy died at the scene of an early morning apartment fire Sunday in Kenosha, according to authorities.

Kenosha Police and Fire department personnel responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. that was discovered in a building in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue, according to a release from the Kenosha Police Department.

According to authorities, firefighters worked quickly and had the fire extinguished within the hour. The fire was contained to the building’s second floor, but officials determined that smoke and water damage rendered the structure uninhabitable.

“Sadly, there were two fatalities. An adult male and a juvenile male died at the scene,” the release states. “As a standard practice, the Kenosha Police Department will treat this as a crime scene; however, at this point, there is no evidence suggesting foul play.

“The families of the deceased deserve answers as to what happened. Kenosha Police and Kenosha Fire will work together to provide that information.”

This investigation is “open and active” and neither police nor fire officials would comment until Monday, according to authorities.

Explosion heard

Some residents said they heard an explosion sound before the fire.

Nailah Rutledge, who has lived in the neighborhood about four years, described the noise as one that occurs when “the power goes out.” But she didn’t think anything of it because she heard a similar sound hours earlier.

“I didn’t pay attention, at first, because prior to that, I heard the same noise around 4 or 5 o’clock (Saturday night),” she said. “So, yeah, I hear a big boom like a power outage or something,” she said. “That’s how it sounded.”

Then, she took a look out of her window and saw police and fire trucks across the street. At first she thought they were here for her ailing neighbor, but then she saw the smoke pouring out the back.

“I stuck my head out the window and whoa, that’s too much flames coming up over here,” she said pointing to the building where children’s tricycles had been left on the lawn beyond the police tape.

She also heard screaming. A woman stood near the home where the fire occurred and someone said a baby was still inside the building, she said. Rutledge rushed downstairs and saw one person pulled out and someone was performing CPR on the person, she said. Police tape prevented her from getting a closer look.

“But I’m seeing it and I’m saying to myself ‘Please, let this person be OK,’” she said. “They were doing (CPR) for about 10 minutes on them.”

Mike Jurenas, a three-year resident of the neighborhood, said rescuers pulled an older woman out of the building, as well.

“She couldn’t even move,” he said. “She couldn’t walk.”

Jurenas said a city bus, which is often deployed as a warming area, was too far down the block for her.

“So, they pulled her out and I said you’re going to have to sit down. I gave her my chairs to sit on,” he said. “I mean, I’d want someone to do the same for me if something like that happened to me.”