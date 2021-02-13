Watch now: Man credits dog with saving his life in apartment building fire in Kenosha County

James Tankersley credits his dog Pepper for saving his life Thursday night when a fire broke out at his apartment building in Twin Lakes in Kenosha County.
“I was asleep when Pepper started barking,” Tankersley said, adding he had earbuds in at the time. “She jumped on the bed, ran to the door, and jumped back on the bed.”
Once awake, Tankersley said he could hear his neighbors yelling, “Get out, get out, our apartment’s on fire.”
“I had just enough time to grab my billfold and keys and a pair of boots,” he said, adding he didn’t realize he left the ranch, motel-style apartment building in the 315 block of Main Street behind Village View Pub (the formerly Croz Nest) without socks on his feet. “By that time, it was roaring.”
Tankersley and residents in several other units, many of whom also have dogs, were displaced by the fire Thursday night. The American Red Cross provided the residents shelter at a pet-friendly hotel in nearby Richmond, Ill. Only Tankersley and the residents from the first unit were unable to return to their units Friday.
Twin Lakes Fire Chief Stan Clause said the structure fire call came in at 9:12 p.m. Clause immediately asked for mutual aid, given the extremely low temperatures, and nearly a dozen different departments responded.
“Things can freeze up pretty quickly,” Clause said.
While there are fire hydrants in Downtown Twin Lakes, they are dry hydrants installed for future use during a street renovation project. Instead, the Fire Department uses large diameter hoses that it runs to Lake Mary to get water to fight fires.
“We have pre-planned (firefighting strategies for) all of Downtown Twin Lakes,” Clause said, adding the fire was out within an hour. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters and all pets were accounted for.
The cause of the fire was not known as of Friday and was still under investigation. Clause indicated the fire started in the living room area of Unit 1 of the apartment building.
Because the building is older, Clause said it does not have fire stops in the attic. So, firefighters needed to pull down ceilings to make sure the fire was contained.
“We had to make sure it didn’t extend through the units,” Clause said.
Neighboring buildings threatened
The proximity of the apartments to neighboring businesses, such as Village View Pub at 350 E. Main St., Rumpoles Banquet Hall at 352 E. Main St., and a dental office, was a concern. Clause said the fire did not spread to the other buildings.
Candi Scheid, a bar manager at Village View Pub, said she and customers were told to evacuate immediately. She said about eight to 12 customers were in the bar at the time and that no one was injured.
“We shut everything down,” she said.
Upon evacuating, Scheid said she saw flames coming from one of the units nearby in the pink apartment building.
Justin Kern, communications officer with the Red Cross, said residents impacted by the fire who are still in need of resources should call 800-236-8680, and choose “9” for more assistance.
Among the units responding to assist Twin Lakes in fighting the blaze were Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Paris Fire and Rescue, the Spring Grove (Ill.) Fire Department, Town of Burlington Fire Department, Bloomfield Fire Department, Fox Lake (Ill.) Fire Department, Kansasville Fire Department and Town of Linn Fire/EMS.
Kenosha News Reporter Terry Flores contributed to this story.
