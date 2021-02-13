Watch now: Man credits dog with saving his life in apartment building fire in Kenosha County

“Things can freeze up pretty quickly,” Clause said.

While there are fire hydrants in Downtown Twin Lakes, they are dry hydrants installed for future use during a street renovation project. Instead, the Fire Department uses large diameter hoses that it runs to Lake Mary to get water to fight fires.

“We have pre-planned (firefighting strategies for) all of Downtown Twin Lakes,” Clause said, adding the fire was out within an hour. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters and all pets were accounted for.

The cause of the fire was not known as of Friday and was still under investigation. Clause indicated the fire started in the living room area of Unit 1 of the apartment building.

Because the building is older, Clause said it does not have fire stops in the attic. So, firefighters needed to pull down ceilings to make sure the fire was contained.

“We had to make sure it didn’t extend through the units,” Clause said.

Neighboring buildings threatened