Watch now: Man in Indiana SWAT standoff wanted in Wisconsin on child sex assault charges, police say

GARY, Ind. — A man who sparked a winter storm SWAT standoff in Northwest Indiana was wanted for charges of sexual assault against a child and has had a previous conviction for child abuse, according to court records.

Juandiego Cisco Alvarez, 36, was arrested Wednesday and transported to Lake County, Indiana, Jail, said Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

Alvarez has been wanted by authorities since May 2019 when an arrest warrant was issued with Fond du Lac County Criminal Court in Wisconsin.

The arrest warrant is for charges filed in April 2019 for one count of sexual assault and one count of serious sexual assault of a child, according to the Fond du Lac County Clerk's Office.

In 2015, Alvarez was convicted of child abuse causing great bodily harm in Fond du Lac County. Alvarez has not yet been extradited to Wisconsin, officials from Fond du Lac County Jail said.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, authorities arrested Alvarez, said Hamady. Gary police and Lake County Sheriff's SWAT members set up a perimeter in the 2600 block of West Ridge Road.

Police used tear gas in the building and were able to contain the man in a room as officers entered, Hamady said. He then surrendered to police and he was taken to Lake County Jail.

The incident began at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when police responded to a report of a family dispute in the area, Hamady said. The man left the residence where the alleged dispute was reported and officers located him on foot on West Ridge Road.

However, the man ran inside of a towing garage nearby, refusing to come out, Hamady said. He said police were told he was armed with a firearm, and he was believed to be alone inside the building.

Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team was called to assist Gary officers. A drone and a Lake County armored rescue vehicle were at the scene, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

SWAT members tried to negotiate with the man on the phone, but he remained inside the building and refused to cooperate with police for hours, Hamady said.

No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported. Police spent hours in the frigid snowstorm.

Additional courts information for Alvarez in the Lake County Prosecutor's Office was not immediately available Friday.

