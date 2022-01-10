Watch now: Man who bought rifle used by Kyle Rittenhouse agrees to plea deal

The felony case against the 20-year-old Racine man who purchased the AR-15-style rifle used by Kyle Rittenhouse to shoot three people, including two fatally, during the civil unrest in Kenosha in 2020, ended quickly and quietly Monday morning in a Kenosha County courtroom.

A plea agreement offered Friday by Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger exchanges the two felony charges of intent to sell a dangerous weapon to a person younger than 18 filed against Dominick Black for two county citations of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

The status hearing, which lasted just a few minutes Monday morning, was heard in between jury selection for Rakayo Vinson, the Kenosha man charged with a triple homicide at the Somers House tavern in April.

Judge Bruce E. Schroeder, who presided over the Rittenhouse trial in November and will oversee the Vinson trial that begins with opening arguments Tuesday, accepted the plea agreement between Binger and Black's attorney, Anthony Cotton.

Black, who pleaded no contest as part of the deal, was not in court Monday.

Schroeder fined Black $1,500 plus court costs, which brings the total amount to $2,032.50. Black posted a $2,500 cash bond Nov. 20, 2020, which will be used toward the fine imposed Monday, with the balance being returned to the party who posted the bond.

During Rittenhouse's trial, a charge of carrying a gun while underage was dropped because of a vaguely written law intended to allow teenagers in Wisconsin to hunt that also allows those younger than 18 to carry long guns most anywhere in the state.

Binger in court Monday said he disagreed with that decision then but understood that ruling, and the fact that Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges made continuing to pursue felony charges against Black difficult.

"That is a legal issue," Binger said. "I personally disagree with the court's ruling, but I respect the ruling. While I do believe the charges (against Black) were (appropriate), things have changed since then ... Jurors found Mr. Rittenhouse not guilty. To go forward with these charges does not seem appropriate."

Binger added that he feels the fine imposed against Black still can send a message regarding those who may engage in future "straw" purchases of firearms.

Black testified in November that Rittenhouse gave him money to purchase the firearm, but the gun was kept in his stepfather's gun safe because Rittenhouse wasn't old enough to possess it.

"I believe (the fine) does serve as a form of punishment and deterrence," Binger said. "It is a serious offense. Our office will continue to prosecute (those cases)."

Pleased with outcome

Cotton spoke to several media members who converged on the courthouse for Monday's hearing.

The outcome of the Rittenhouse trial clearly was a positive turn of events for his client, Cotton said.

"I think it was definitely a good thing for our case," Cotton said. "I think the moment the jury acquitted Rittenhouse it made it pretty clear that (this case) would have to have a dismissal or a similar outcome.

"He (Black) told the truth. He did what was expected of him," Cotton continued. "The state subpoenaed him to come to court, and the law requires people to testify truthfully when they're subpoenaed. Dominick did everything that was expected of him."

The criminal case is now closed against Black, who cannot be charged again in the future on a state level because it was dismissed "with prejudice."

Cotton said after the hearing that he has heard nothing about any potential federal-level charges for making the "straw purchase."

"We don't know if they're going to do that or not," he said. "There's always a possibility that a person could face some additional charges, but I have no information as to whether or not that's going to happen. Nobody's reached out to me, and that's not part of any negotiation."

Cotton said his client is pleased to get past the situation and move on.

"He's glad to have this nightmare behind him," Cotton said. "It was a really a long road that he's been down here. We always felt all along the two charges were a bit of an overkill situation for him. That's why we filed a motion to dismiss right out of the gate here.

"It took a long time to get to this point. But I have to credit the District Attorney's Office. They really did the right thing and reached the right decision, ultimately."

